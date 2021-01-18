Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IO Link System: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, the market is segmented by component, data type, application, industry and geography. The report provides an overview of the global IO-Link system market and analyzes market trends and challenges that affect the vendor landscape. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides market projections for the forecast period 2020 through 2025. This report also takes into consideration the economic slowdown caused by lockdowns across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Report Includes:
- 70 tables
- An overview of global market for IO-Link systems
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Market share analysis of the IO-Link systems based on components, data type, application, and region
- Description of IO-Link devices and IO-Link masters and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and market forecast
- Details about use cases and solutions of IO-Links and discussion on advantages of IO-Link systems
- Explanation of the major drivers restraints and opportunities and regional dynamics of the market and assessment of the latest trends in the IO-Link system market including wired and wireless IO-Link system
- Impact analysis of coronavirus on the global economy; and discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on IO-Link systems industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players including Balluff, Datalogic, Festo Group, ifm electronics, Omron Corp., Siemens, and SICK AG
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 IO-Link System: Market Overview
- Introduction
- IO-Link Market Trends
- Wireless IO-Link Market
- IO-Link Safety System/Safety over IO-Link
- IO-Link Data Types
- Overview
- Process Data
- Value Status
- Device Data
- Event Data
- Benefits and Use Cases of IO-Link System
- Standardized and Reduced Wiring
- Increased Data Availability
- Remote Configuration and Monitoring
- Simple Device Replacement
- Extended Diagnostics
- Condition Monitoring and Condition-Based Maintenance
- Develop Flexible High-Density I/O Architectures
- Simplify Industrial Vision Applications
- Simplify Sensor Integration
- Simplifying Network Topology
- Non-Contact Connection of Power and Data Exchange
- Impact of COVID-19 on the IO-Link System Market
- Market Dynamics Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Industrial Automation Fostering IO-Link Adoption
- Government Initiatives for Supporting the Global Manufacturing Industry
- Industry 4.0
- Compatibility of IO-Link Interface with Higher-Level Fieldbus and Ethernet Communication Protocols
- Market Opportunity
- Rising Demand for IO-Link Wireless Protocol
- Increasing Adoption of Smart Manufacturing across Industries
- Market Restraints
- Inefficiency of IO-Link in High-Speed or Motion-Control Applications
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component
- Overview
- IO-Link Master
- IO-Link Devices
- Sensors and Actuators
- IO-Link Module (Sensor/Actuator Hub)
- RFID Readers
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Machine Tools
- Handling and Assembly Automation
- Intralogistics
- Packaging
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Industry
- Introduction
- Discrete Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Aerospace
- Process Manufacturing
- Chemicals
- Food Processing
- Packaging
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Ifm Electronic
- Balluff
- Siemens AG
- Product Development and Launches
- Acquisitions and Agreements
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Balluff Gmbh
- Banner Engineering Corp.
- Baumer Holding Ag
- Belden
- Bihl+Wiedemann
- Datalogic S.P.A.
- Festo Group
- Hans Turck Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Ifm Electronics Gmbh
- Omron Corp.
- Pepperl+Fuchs Comtrol Inc.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Sick Ag
- Siemens Ag
