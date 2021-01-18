Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Offshore Oil and Gas Upstream Development Outlook, 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally, during the outlook period 2020-2024, a total of 316 key crude and natural gas offshore projects are expected to start operations in 46 countries.
Among these, 131 represent the number of planned offshore projects with identified development plans (post-FID) and 185 represent the number of early-stage announced offshore projects that are undergoing conceptual studies and that are yet to be approved for development (pre-FID). The key offshore projects across the globe are expected to contribute about 26.6 million barrels of oil per day (mmbd) of global crude and condensate production and about 133.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of global gas production in 2024.
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview
2. Key Highlights
3. Global Development Trends
3.1 Production outlook
3.2 Capex Outlook
3.3 Development Outlook
3.4 Project Starts by Region
3.5 Major Project Count by Country
3.6 Major Project Count by Terrain
3.7 Major Projects by Facility Type
3.8 Latest Project Updates
4. Oil Development Focus
4.1 Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Region
4.2 Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Country
4.3 Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Company
4.4 Upcoming Oil Projects
4.5 Key Economic Metrics of Major Upcoming Oil Projects
5. Gas Development Focus
5.1 Natural Gas Outlook by Region
5.2 Natural Gas Outlook by Country
5.3 Natural Gas Outlook by Company
5.4 Upcoming Gas Projects
5.5 Key Economic Metrics of Major Upcoming Gas Projects
6. Expenditure Outlook
6.1 New Project Expenditure Outlook by Region
6.2 New Project Expenditure Outlook by Country
6.3 New Project Expenditure Outlook by Company
6.4 New Project Expenditure Outlook by Field Terrain
6.5 New Project Expenditure Outlook by Facility Type
7. Appendix
