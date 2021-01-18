ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 11 January 2021 to 15 January 2021:
|Number of
A shares
|Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|12,778
|159,514,848
|11 January 2021
|240
|13,462.9167
|3,231,100
|12 January 2021
|235
|13,808.7234
|3,245,050
|13 January 2021
|206
|13,685.1942
|2,819,150
|14 January 2021
|260
|13,975.4231
|3,633,610
|15 January 2021
|220
|13,917.1364
|3,061,770
|Total 11-15 January 2021
|1,161
|15,990,680
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
15 January 2021
|1,230
|13,773.1955
|16,941,030
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|15,169
|192,446,559
|Number of
B shares
|Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|51,098
|682,543,756
|11 January 2021
|1,200
|14,501.5500
|17,401,860
|12 January 2021
|1,150
|14,903.6391
|17,139,185
|13 January 2021
|1,178
|14,778.1197
|17,408,625
|14 January 2021
|1,200
|15,121.7458
|18,146,095
|15 January 2021
|1,110
|15,094.4730
|16,754,865
|Total 11-15 January 2021
|5,838
|86,850,630
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
15 January 2021
|3,737
|14,876.7780
|55,594,519
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|60,673
|824,988,905
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 124,039 A shares and 524,722 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.24% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 18 January 2021
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
