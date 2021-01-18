﻿

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 11 January 2021 to 15 January 2021:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 12,778 159,514,848 11 January 2021 240 13,462.9167 3,231,100 12 January 2021 235 13,808.7234 3,245,050 13 January 2021 206 13,685.1942 2,819,150 14 January 2021 260 13,975.4231 3,633,610 15 January 2021 220 13,917.1364 3,061,770 Total 11-15 January 2021 1,161 15,990,680 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*



15 January 2021 1,230 13,773.1955 16,941,030 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 15,169 192,446,559 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 51,098 682,543,756 11 January 2021 1,200 14,501.5500 17,401,860 12 January 2021 1,150 14,903.6391 17,139,185 13 January 2021 1,178 14,778.1197 17,408,625 14 January 2021 1,200 15,121.7458 18,146,095 15 January 2021 1,110 15,094.4730 16,754,865 Total 11-15 January 2021 5,838 86,850,630 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*



15 January 2021 3,737 14,876.7780 55,594,519 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 60,673 824,988,905

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 124,039 A shares and 524,722 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.24% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 18 January 2021



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Attachments