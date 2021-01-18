﻿

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 11 January 2021 to 15 January 2021:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)12,778 159,514,848
11 January 202124013,462.91673,231,100
12 January 202123513,808.72343,245,050
13 January 202120613,685.19422,819,150
14 January 202126013,975.42313,633,610
15 January 202122013,917.13643,061,770
Total 11-15 January 20211,161 15,990,680
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

15 January 2021		1,23013,773.195516,941,030
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)15,169 192,446,559
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)51,098 682,543,756
11 January 20211,20014,501.550017,401,860
12 January 20211,15014,903.639117,139,185
13 January 20211,17814,778.119717,408,625
14 January 20211,20015,121.745818,146,095
15 January 20211,11015,094.473016,754,865
Total 11-15 January 20215,838 86,850,630
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

15 January 2021		3,73714,876.778055,594,519
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)60,673 824,988,905
     

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 124,039 A shares and 524,722 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.24% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 18 January 2021

