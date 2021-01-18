New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increased investment in advanced technologies for treatment of genetic and chronic diseases is driving growth of the regenerative medicine market. Market Size – USD 7.34 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.6%, Market Trends–Applications in COVID-19 vaccine.

The global regenerative medicine market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 23.57 Billion by 2027, and register a robustly incline revenue growth, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Primary factors driving demand for regenerative medicines are advancements in surgical technology and monitoring devices, and major increase in prevalence of complex and degenerative diseases. Upsurge in incidence of cancers has been resulting in increasing research into stem cell therapy. Growth in research and development activities in emerging countries and rising focus on stem cell research is resulting in significant growth in the global revenue of regenerative medicine market.

Stem cell technology is growing rapidly and continues to play a crucial role in regenerative medicine and the related field. This technology opens up the possibility of treating Parkinson’s Disease, arthritis, and spinal cord injury. Increase in demand for stem cell technology is a major factor driving growth of the regenerative medicine market.

Recent developments in regenerative medicine for 3D bioprinting, stem cell treatment for heart repair, and vision loss has created demand for additional investments in the R&D of the technology to help with other diseases.

The COVID-19 impact:

Demand for regenerative medicine has witnessed increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Regenerative medicine helps in understanding a mechanism of infection and to develop ways to prevent the spread of the virus. It is also being used to create advanced treatments to treat persons infected by the COVID-19 virus. Private companies are also using it to develop an effective vaccine for COVID-19.

Gene therapy is a growing trend in the medical field as researchers are trying to use genetic material to reduce disease-causing versions of protein and produce new, or modify proteins. Significant progress in molecular and cellular biology is also projected to revenue growth of gene therapy segment going ahead.

Cancer is a growing cause of concern in today’s world. Pharmaceutical companies are investing in cancer research and development of regenerative medicines to develop effective medicines to treat the disease. Oncology application segment revenue is expected to register a significantly high growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific market is forecast to register the highest growth rate in terms of revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries and increasing investment in research and development of regenerative medicine.



List of Key Companies Identified in the Regenerative Medicine Market Report:

MiMedx Group, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

AstraZeneca, Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

Amgen, Inc.

3M Group





For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global regenerative medicine market on the basis of product, application, material, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Tissue-Engineered Products Cell Therapies Autologous Therapies Allogeneic Therapies Gene Therapies Progenitor & Stem Cell Therapies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Musculoskeletal Disorders Oncology Wound Care Dental Ocular Disorders Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Synthetic Material Biologically Derived Material Genetically Engineered Material Pharmaceuticals

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM





