Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Key Digital Technologies of 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study places the key digital technologies which will be adopted by 2030 into a broad yet deep perspective.

Its ranking of the most promising technologies in the period ahead is based on a diversity of sources. They range from existing third-party analyses and the founded viewpoints of the technology analyst to an extensive survey held among a community of technology experts and innovators.

Beyond the ranking, the study offers an analysis of the survey results, presenting aspects not only of the future of technology but also how they could affect business ecosystems and market uptake. It covers five domains: hardware, software/IT, network and telecommunications, user experiences and interfaces, and cybersecurity.

In all, over 50 technologies were considered as part of the survey.

To deepen the perspective even further, the report reassesses the evolution of previous forecasts in earlier studies of key technologies. The outcome is a roadmap of innovations which reflects the maturity and adoption levels of technologies in the time ahead.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key findings



2. Methodology and Definitions

2.1. The concept of 'key technology'

2.2. Study methodology



3. The Top 15: The defining technologies of 2030

3.1. Top 15 technologies

3.2. Quantum computing

3.2.1. Concept and definitions

3.2.2. Use cases

3.2.3. Main players

3.3. Machine learning / deep learning / artificial intelligence

3.3.1. Concept and definitions

3.3.2. Growing features on the business and industrial landscape

3.3.3. Entering a new decade of AI

3.4. Edge computing

3.4.1. Concept and definition

3.4.2. A large range of applications

3.4.3. Main players



4. Analysis by Technology Domain

4.1. Hardware in 2030

4.2. Software in 2030

4.3. The network in 2030

4.4. User experience in 2030

4.5. Cybersecurity in 2030



5. Digital technologies 2015-2030

5.1. Previous studies and forecasts

5.2. Innovation map

5.3. Mainstream technologies

5.4. Wild cards technologies

5.5. Usual suspects and late bloomers



6. Annex: The 50 technologies reviewed in the survey

The 50 technologies reviewed

