Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



The Global Automotive Seats Market is expected to grow from USD 48.33 Billion in 2019 to USD 59.66 Billion by the end of 2025.

2. The Global Automotive Seats Market is expected to grow from EUR 43.15 Billion in 2019 to EUR 52.31 Billion by the end of 2025.

3. The Global Automotive Seats Market is expected to grow from GBP 37.87 Billion in 2019 to GBP 46.50 Billion by the end of 2025.

4. The Global Automotive Seats Market is expected to grow from JPY 5,268.47 Billion in 2019 to JPY 6,367.78 Billion by the end of 2025.

5. The Global Automotive Seats Market is expected to grow from AUD 69.53 Billion in 2019 to AUD 86.64 Billion by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Automotive Seats to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



"The Bucket Seat is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Type, the Automotive Seats Market studied across Bucket Seat and Split Bench. The Split Bench commanded the largest size in the Automotive Seats Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Bucket Seat is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Fabric is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Trim Material, the Automotive Seats Market studied across Fabric, Genuine Leather, and Synthetic Leather. The Fabric commanded the largest size in the Automotive Seats Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Ventilated Seats is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Technology, the Automotive Seats Market studied across Heated Seats, Massage Seats, Memory Seats, Powered Seats, Standard Seats, and Ventilated Seats. The Standard Seats commanded the largest size in the Automotive Seats Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Ventilated Seats is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Passenger Car is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Vehicle, the Automotive Seats Market studied across Buses, Heavy Trucks, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Passenger Car. The Passenger Car commanded the largest size in the Automotive Seats Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Pneumatic System is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Components , the Automotive Seats Market studied across Armrest, Pneumatic System, Seat Belt, Seat Frame and Structure, Seat Headrest, Seat Height Adjuster, Seat Recliners, and Seat Track. The Seat Frame and Structure commanded the largest size in the Automotive Seats Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Pneumatic System is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on Vehicle Type, the Automotive Seats Market studied across Conventional Vehicle and Electric Vehicle. The Electric Vehicle further studied across Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Geography, the Automotive Seats Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Automotive Seats Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automotive Seats Market including Adient PLC, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, C.I.E.B. Kahovec, spol. s r. o., Camaco, LLC, Daewon Kang Co.,Ltd., EWON Comfortech Co., Ltd, Faurecia SA, Franz Kiel GmbH, Freedman Seating Company, Gentherm Incorporated, GRL A.S?., Guelph Manufacturing Group Inc., Harita Seating Systems Limited, Lear Corporation, Magna International Inc., NHK Spring Co., Ltd., Phoenix Seating Limited, Summit Group Company, Tata AutoComp Systems Limited, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, TS Tech Co., Ltd., Tunatek Auto, and VOGELSITZE GmbH.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The 360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automotive Seats Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window:

The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automotive Seats Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automotive Seats Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automotive Seats Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automotive Seats Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automotive Seats Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Automotive Seats Market?

