VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doug Janzen, of 2820 – 200 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 1S4, today announced that on Friday, January 15, 2021, he acquired ownership of 200,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) in the capital of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Aequus”), a company with a head office at 2820 – 200 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 2R3 at an average purchase price of $0.12175 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of $24,350. Mr. Janzen acquired ownership of the Common Shares through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Prior to the acquisition of the Common Shares, Mr. Janzen owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 9,191,300 Common Shares, 540,000 stock options (“Options”) and 1,562,500 common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”), with each Option and Warrant entitling Mr. Janzen to acquire one Common Share. The 9,191,300 Common Shares represented approximately 8.21% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares prior to giving effect to the acquisition of the Common Shares. If all of the Options and Warrants were exercised, Mr. Janzen would have owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 11,293,800 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.905% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares, on a partially-diluted basis.

After the acquisition of Common Shares, Mr. Janzen now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 9,391,300 Common Shares, representing approximately 8.39% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares, resulting in an approximate 0.18% change to Mr. Janzen’s Common Share holdings after the acquisition of the Common Shares. If all of the Options and Warrants were exercised, Mr. Janzen would own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, approximately 10.08% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares, resulting in an increase of 0.175% on a partially-diluted basis.

Mr. Janzen’s acquisition was made for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Janzen may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of Aequus in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of his Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Aequus and other relevant factors.

For more information, or to obtain a copy of the subject early warning report, please contact:

Doug Janzen

2820 – 200 Granville St.

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 1S4

Telephone: 604-336-7906





