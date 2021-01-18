Bellevue WA, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TraQiQ, Inc. (OTC QB: TRIQ) (the "Company" or "TraQiQ"), a FinTech company delivering deeply targeted technology solutions for delivery and transaction management announced today that Richard Berman, an experienced Director and leader for a number of public companies, has been added to the Company's advisory board.



Mr. Berman stated, "I am excited to join the TraQiQ Advisory Board. TraQiQ is on an amazing path to building solutions for the Gig economy. I plan on working closely with Ajay and the leadership team to build a strategic roadmap for TraQiQ."

Richard Berman's career spans over 35 years of venture capital, senior management and merger and acquisitions experience. He possesses a strong track record of providing senior leadership building five billion-dollar businesses as an executive and Board member of public companies.

Starting his career in finance, Mr. Berman worked at Goldman Sachs; served as Senior Vice President of Bankers Trust Company where he started the M&A and Leveraged Buyout Departments; created the largest battery company in the world in the 1980s; helped to create what is now Soho (NYC) by developing five buildings; and advised on over $4 billion of M&A transactions in over 300 deals.

Richard served as a Director or Officer of more than a dozen public and private companies, including Chairman of National Investment Managers, a company with $12 billion in pension administration assets, from 2006 to 2011. Mr. Berman was chairman and CEO of Easylink Services International, Inc. He helped the company build B2B solutions, raise capital, and built revenue past $180 million and EBITA approaching $50 million, prior to being sold.

"We are excited to have Richard Berman, with his depth of experience guiding public companies, join us as an advisor. His expertise will be critical as we build and execute on growth plans for TraQiQ," said Ajay Sikka, CEO of TraQiQ, Inc. "For an experienced industry expert to join our advisory board is a strong testament to TraQiQ’s business strategy. Richard's guidance will be invaluable as we build partnerships with our customer eco-system and the investor community."

Richard is a past Director of the Stern School of Business of NYU where he obtained his BS and MBA. He also has US and foreign law degrees from Boston College and The Hague Academy of International Law, respectively.

About TraQiQ, Inc.

TraQiQ, Inc. is a global technology company with a suite of products designed to help identify customers, facilitate transactions and fulfill transactions. TraQiQ’s leading edge FinTech and AI solutions have been deployed with leading multi-national customers around the world and are helping increase customer loyalty, improving profitability and driving efficient financial transactions. For more information, visit http://www.TraQiQ.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, that the reverse stock split may not have the intended benefits, that the Company may not meet applicable NASDAQ Capital Market requirements necessary for listing and/or NASDAQ may not approve the Company's listing application; and any capital raises. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to may differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements.



