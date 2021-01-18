Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Lighting Fixtures Market in Russia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides market size and activity trends in the Russian lighting fixtures market with data on production, consumption and international trade broken down by the two main market segments: residential lighting and professional lighting. It includes time series data on production, consumption and international trade and forecasts on the market evolution; sales breakdown by residential, commercial, industrial and outdoor. The report includes the address list of almost 200 local and lighting fixtures manufacturers active in Russia.

The report includes the following sections:



International trade: provides detailed tables on lighting fixtures exports and imports by country and by geographical area of destination/origin; the evolution of the lamp imports and exports.

provides detailed tables on lighting fixtures exports and imports by country and by geographical area of destination/origin; the evolution of the lamp imports and exports. Market structure: offers an analysis of the lighting fixtures market by segment (Residential-consumer, architectural-commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting), by types of product manufactured and by applications. An overview on Lighting controls and IoT applications is also provided.

offers an analysis of the lighting fixtures market by segment (Residential-consumer, architectural-commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting), by types of product manufactured and by applications. An overview on Lighting controls and IoT applications is also provided. Distribution: gives an overview of the main distribution channels. A selection of architectural offices and lighting designers is also included. It also provides an estimation of the sales of lighting fixtures breakdown by Federal Districts.

gives an overview of the main distribution channels. A selection of architectural offices and lighting designers is also included. It also provides an estimation of the sales of lighting fixtures breakdown by Federal Districts. Magazines, Associations and Trade Fairs: offers an overview on the major lighting magazines published in Russia, a list of the main association of professionals operating in the lighting industry in Russia and a list of trade fair and lighting exhibitions in Moscow

offers an overview on the major lighting magazines published in Russia, a list of the main association of professionals operating in the lighting industry in Russia and a list of trade fair and lighting exhibitions in Moscow Competitive system : offers an insight into the leading local and foreign players present in each segment and in each market (Residential-Commercial-Industrial-Outdoor Lighting, Lamps and Lighting Controls) via detailed tables showing data on lighting fixtures sales by segment, percentage changes compared to the year before (where available), and market shares

: offers an insight into the leading local and foreign players present in each segment and in each market (Residential-Commercial-Industrial-Outdoor Lighting, Lamps and Lighting Controls) via detailed tables showing data on lighting fixtures sales by segment, percentage changes compared to the year before (where available), and market shares Demand Drivers: offers the main macroeconomic indicators, social trends and economic forecasts necessary to analyse the performance of the sector; in addition, a focus on the building activities in the country is also provided.

Highlighting the main market segments for lighting fixtures, the following terminology is used:

Residential/Consumer lighting (indoor lighting fixtures for homes): broken down according to the "subjective" criteria of style (classic, modern, design) and by positioning of the lamp (floor and table lamps, wall and ceiling lamps, undercabinet lighting, suspensions/chandeliers, downlight/spotlights for residential applications).

Architectural/Commercial lighting: indoor lighting fixtures for Hospitality, Offices, Retail, Museums, Entertainment, Schools, including downlights, low and high voltage spotlights and professional projectors, fluorescence systems, decorative lighting with size or other characteristics designed for markets like hotels, shops, offices, restaurants.

Industrial lighting: indoor lighting fixtures for industrial use, including Healthcare lighting, weather-proof, explosion-proof, marine, horticultural, and emergency lighting.

Outdoor lighting: broken down into residential lighting (step lighting, bollards), urban landscape lighting (floodlight projectors), lighting for major roads (pole mounted), tunnels and galleries, sporting facilities and other "campus" areas.

Lamps (both LED and Conventional)

Lighting controls (sensors, controls, interfaces).



Key Topics Covered:





MARKET SIZE AND ACTIVITY TREND

Lighting fixtures production, consumption, and international trade: total and by market segment. Data available in EUR and RUB. The time frame considered is 2014-2020

Total consumption vs LED based consumption of lighting fixtures growth, 2013-2019 estimated data and 2020-2023 forecasts.

INTERNATIONAL TRADE

Exports/imports of lighting fixtures by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, 2014-2019

Exports/imports of lamps, 2014-2019

MARKET STRUCTURE

LED and Conventional lighting

Market segments and applications: Residential-Commercial-Industrial-Outdoor Lighting. Breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by products and applications, 2016-2018-2020

Focus on Connected Lighting: Controls and IoT Applications

DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM

Domestic lighting fixtures sales breakdown by distribution channel (direct sales/contract, lighting specialist retailers, large and small furniture and furnishings stores / department stores, wholesalers, DIY, E-commerce)

Sales by Federal District (Central, Siberian, Southern, Ural, Volga, North West, Far East)

Reference prices in a sample of stores

MAGAZINES, ASSOCIATIONS AND TRADE FAIRS



COMPETITIVE SYSTEM

Top players (manufacturing in Russia): Total lighting (fixtures+lamps+controls) and lighting fixtures sales in the Russian market and market shares

Exporters: lighting fixtures exports breakdown by country/geographical area for 25 of the major Russian exporters

Sales on the domestic market: lighting fixtures sales in the Russian market and market shares for the leading local and international players. Total lighting fixtures; Residential lighting; Commercial lighting; Industrial lighting; Outdoor lighting; Lamps; Lighting Controls

ECONOMIC INDICATORS

Macroeconomic Data (Country indicators); Population and urbanization process; Construction sector and real estate.

APPENDIX II: list of companies mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xyiit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900