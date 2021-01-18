Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Crude Oil Refinery Maintenance Review, 2020 - Asia and North America Witness the Highest Maintenance in the Year" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2020, Asia had the highest refining capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) globally with 11,524 mbd. In terms of highest capacity under planned maintenance, Asia led among the regions again with 11,319 mbd, while North America had the highest capacity under unplanned maintenance with 5,520 mbd.



Among countries, the US, South Korea, and China were the top three countries globally in terms of refining capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) for 2020. Ulsan refinery in South Korea, Ruwais in United Arab Emirates, and Yeosu in South Korea were the top three refineries in terms of refining capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) in 2020.



Scope

Analysis of capacity under maintenance for crude distillation, coking, fluid catalytic cracking, hydrocracker, hydrotreater, and reformer units globally for 2020

Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned and both) by major regions for 2020 and 2019

Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned and both) by PADD regions in the US for both the years

Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned and both) by operators for both the years

Comparison of factors responsible for unplanned maintenance globally by region for 2020 and 2019

Reasons to Buy

Keep abreast of major refinery units (crude distillation, coking, fluid catalytic cracking, hydrocracker, hydrotreater and reformer) undergoing maintenance globally

Obtain information on region-wise maintenance globally for 2020 in comparison with 2019

Identify and compare PADD regions and operators with highest maintenance in both the quarters

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong refinery maintenance data

Assess your competitor's refinery maintenance data

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Refinery Maintenance Review, 2020

1.1 Key Highlights

1.2 Major Outages in 2020 vis-a-vis 2019

1.3 Regional Maintenance Briefs

1.4 Factors Responsible for Unplanned Maintenance by Region, 2020 vis-a-vis 2019



2. Global Upcoming Planned Maintenance, 2021



3. Global Refinery Maintenance by Region

3.1 Global Refining Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2020 vis-a-vis 2019

3.2 Global Coking Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2020 vis-a-vis 2019

3.3 Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2020 vis-a-vis 2019

3.4 Global Hydrocracker Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2020 vis-a-vis 2019

3.5 Global Hydrotreater Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2020 vis-a-vis 2019

3.6 Global Reformer Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2020 vis-a-vis 2019



4. Refinery Maintenance by Petroleum Administration for Defense Districts (PADD) Regions in the US

4.1 Refining Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2020 vis-a-vis 2019

4.2 Coking Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2020 vis-a-vis 2019

4.3 FCC Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2020 vis-a-vis 2019

4.4 Hydrocracker Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2020 vis-a-vis 2019

4.5 Hydrotreater Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2020 vis-a-vis 2019

4.6 Reformer Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2020 vis-a-vis 2019



5. Global Refinery Maintenance by Operator

5.1 Global Refining Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2020 vis-a-vis 2019

5.2 Global Coking Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2020 vis-a-vis 2019

5.3 Global FCC Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2020 vis-a-vis 2019

5.4 Global Hydrocracker Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2020 vis-a-vis 2019

5.5 Global Hydrotreater Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2020 vis-a-vis 2019

5.6 Global Reformer Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2020 vis-a-vis 2019



