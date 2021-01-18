|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Value
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 15 January 2021
|£42.29m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 15 January 2021
|£42.29m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|52,602,486
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 15 January 2021 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue *
|80.39p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue *
|79.55p
|Ordinary share price
|63.00p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(21.63%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 15/01/2021
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM