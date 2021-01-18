BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Noble Capital Markets, Inc. (“Noble”) announces today that the entire schedule has been filled for its 17th Annual Small & Microcap Investor Conference (NobleCon17) to be held January 19 & 20. The more than 80 companies presenting are featured on Noble’s investor portal, Channelchek.com – a free service open to anyone, with 6,000 small & microcap companies listed.



“We are extremely pleased with the response to our first virtual NobleCon from both the company side and from the investment community,” said Mark Pinvidic, Noble’s Managing Partner. “The mix of companies is as good as we’ve ever had at our 16 previous in-person events, and at press time we had more than 2350 registered, with a steady flow of investor registrations coming in each hour.”

Noble promises investors a unique conference experience, with a simple and intuitive platform design. It occupies a single browser page, offers a simple one click access, a video image equal in size to the PowerPoint screen, a fully interactive agenda page allowing for easy movement from track to track, and the ability to submit questions throughout each company’s presentation. Each company is allocated 40 minutes, split between the formal presentation and a Q&A session moderated by a Noble Senior Research Analyst.

Also, a first for virtual conferences, NobleCon offers investors an online conference “book.” With the same look and feel as its printed sibling distributed at past in-person events, each page of the online version offers links to advanced market data from Channelchek, the company’s website, and even an embedded personalized video preview of the presentation. It is the ultimate tool for investors to research the companies and prepare questions for the live event.

NobleCon will also feature four key opinion leader panel presentations covering subjects such as advancements in life sciences and biotechnology, global transportation and logistics, transitioning to greener energy, and the natural resources and mining landscapes. An “In Case You Missed It” re-broadcast of the entire NobleCon conference will be featured on Channelchek on February 2, 2021 (Groundhog Day).

There is no cost for anyone to attend. The full conference agenda, preview videos, the registration link and the conference book is available on a single webpage: NobleCon17 Investor Tools .

About NobleCon

Noble Capital Markets' 17th Annual Small & Microcap (Virtual) Investor Conference is a multi-sector blend of emerging growth companies. Five presentation tracks run simultaneously over the two-day event. 20-minute interactive Q&A sessions between qualified investors and corporate executives, moderated by FINRA-licensed research analysts, will follow each presentation. Topical panel presentations will be open to all attendees. No-cost registration for investors is open to institutions, registered investment advisors, family offices, self-directed high-net-worth individuals, and independent brokers. All presenting companies will be featured on Channelchek.com.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 36 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. For more information, visit www.noblecapitalmarkets.com or email contact@noblecapitalmarkets.com .

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal that features more than 6,000 emerging growth companies as well as provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. For more information, visit www.channelchek.com or email contact@channelchek.com .