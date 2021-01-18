Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paediatric Consumer Health in Germany" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Similar to its impact on adult analgesics and vitamins and dietary supplements, the emergence of COVID-19 has resulted in short-term stockpiling of paediatric cough/cold remedies in addition to a notable increase in demand for paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements. While the extent of the spike might not be as apparent for paediatric categories, the impact can be seen for major contributing categories including paediatric acetaminophen, and vitamins and dietary supplements.
The Paediatric Consumer Health in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key report benefits:
Key Topics Covered:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
MARKET INDICATORS
MARKET DATA
APPENDIX
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
