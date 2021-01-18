Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paediatric Consumer Health in Germany" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Similar to its impact on adult analgesics and vitamins and dietary supplements, the emergence of COVID-19 has resulted in short-term stockpiling of paediatric cough/cold remedies in addition to a notable increase in demand for paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements. While the extent of the spike might not be as apparent for paediatric categories, the impact can be seen for major contributing categories including paediatric acetaminophen, and vitamins and dietary supplements.



The Paediatric Consumer Health in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 contributes to growth of paediatric consumer health in 2020

Paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements benefits from COVID-19 outbreak

Multinationals retain notable presence in competitive landscape

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Good pace of growth to continue

Trend towards natural products is more pronounced in paediatric consumer health

Players to show greater interest in paediatric consumer health due to further growth potential

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT



GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT



