TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International, a leading diversified professional services and investment management company, announced today that Lucas Atkins has joined the firm as President of Capital Markets in Canada. Lucas will assume the leadership of a best-in-class team of professionals across the country and focus efforts on increasing market share on behalf of significant owners of commercial real estate globally.



Lucas comes to Colliers with nearly 20 years of experience in real estate, including investment banking, private equity, business development, mergers and acquisitions, development and equity and debt capital raising. Over the course of his career, he has been involved in over $30 billion of real estate transactions across a variety of real estate asset classes and has assisted in raising over $25 billion in public, private and joint venture capital, and cross border financing activities.

“With the evolution of the commercial real estate industry, Colliers remains enterprising when it comes to strengthening our leadership team and augmenting services,” said Brian Rosen, President and CEO of Colliers Canada. “Lucas’ expertise in commercial real estate and strong relationships established over many years will reinforce our industry-leading position in Canada. His record of originating and completing large transactions in North America will take our Capital Markets practice to the next level and will help us lead our company and our industry into the future.”

Reporting into the CEO and working across business lines and borders, Lucas will drive the strategic vision of Colliers’ Capital Markets offering going forward. Colliers’ Canadian Capital Markets practice is the primary entry point for significant capital markets business and transactions in Canada, for both domestic and international investors.

“Colliers is one of the top global players in commercial real estate and investment management, and its enterprising spirit and culture of service excellence will enable the team to execute at the highest levels,” said Lucas Atkins. “I am excited to help build upon the talents of a highly experienced team of real estate professionals across the country and bring exceptional cross border opportunities to clients.”

Lucas will assume his new role effective January 18, 2021.

