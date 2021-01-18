NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

To NASDAQ Copenhagen 18 January 2021







Announcement of results of court meeting and general meeting





Tryg A/S ("Tryg" or the "Company") has today been notified that at the RSA Court Meeting and RSA General Meeting, the shareholders of RSA Insurance Group plc ("RSA") have voted in favour of the recommended cash offer by Regent Bidco Limited ("Bidco") (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation ("Intact")), pursuant to which Bidco will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of RSA (the "Acquisition") to be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme under Part 26 of the UK Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme").

The requisite majority of Scheme Shareholders voted to approve the Scheme at the RSA Court Meeting.

The requisite majority of RSA Shareholders voted to approve the passing of special corporate resolutions to implement the Scheme at the RSA General Meeting.

Full details of the resolutions passed are set out in the notices of the RSA Court Meeting and RSA General Meeting contained in the scheme document published on 16 December 2020 in relation to the Acquisition (the "Scheme Document"), which is available on RSA's website at https://www.rsagroup.com/investors/ , on Tryg's website at https://tryg.com/en/potential-cash-offer-rsa-insurance-group-plc and on Intact's website at www.intactfc.com .

The outcome of the RSA Court Meeting and the RSA General Meeting means that all required shareholder approvals for the Acquisition have been obtained. However, the Scheme (and consequently completion of the Acquisition) is still subject to satisfaction (or waiver) of a number of Conditions set out in the Scheme Document, including completion of the previously announced Tryg rights issue, the Court sanctioning the Scheme and obtaining a number of regulatory approvals.

Defined terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined herein, have the same meanings as set out in the Scheme Document.

Additional information:

For further information, visit tryg.com or contact:

Investor Relations Officer, Gianandrea Roberti at +45 20 18 82 67 or gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Investor Relations Manager, Peter Brondt at +45 22 75 89 04 or peter.brondt@tryg.dk





About Tryg

Tryg is one of the largest insurance companies in the Nordic region with activities in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Tryg provides peace of mind and value for more than 4 million customers on a daily basis. Tryg is listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen and 53% of the shares are held by TryghedsGruppen smba. TryghedsGruppen, annually, contributes around DKK 600m to peace of mind purposes via TrygFonden.

