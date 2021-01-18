Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Image Recognition Market - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Image Recognition Market Size Is Expected To Grow from an Estimated Value of USD 26.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 53.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.1%

The image recognition industry is driven by various factors, such as an increased in the need for efficient and profitable retail execution processes with adherence to compliance standards and technological advancements to boost the adoption of image recognition market across the globe during the forecast period. However, the high installation cost of image recognition services can hinder the growth.



Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Services for the image recognition market include implementation, deployment, product upgrades, maintenance, and consulting. Increase in the adoption of image recognition software has led to the growth of such services, which help the companies to increase overall revenue and enhance performance.



Vendors in the image recognition market sometimes provide services via channel partners; these partners can help strengthen the geographical reach of solution vendors and improve the cost-effectiveness of their software. The growing demand for rich media is expected to drive companies, such as LTU Technologies, and Catchoom, to offer integrated training services, professional services, and support and maintenance services



Hardware segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period



This segment includes image sensors integrated with cameras. Hardware is an integral part of the image recognition technology market. Many companies like IBM and Qualcomm provide their company made sensors which help detect products, shelf life, and even trends. For instance, Qualcomm offers the Vision Intelligence 400 platform that is built with powerful image processing and ML for smart camera products; it performs face detection, face recognition, product classification, and license plate recognition.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



The image recognition market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America accounts for the highest share (33.49%) of the image recognition market in 2020. The factors supplementing this growth are the region's stable economy, early adoption of technologies, and the presence of major image recognition vendors, such as IBM, AWS, Google, and Microsoft.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Image Recognition in the Automotive Industry

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Security Applications and Products Enabled with Image Recognition Functions

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of High Bandwidth Data Services

5.2.1.4 Technology Advancements to Boost the Demand for Image Recognition Among Cpg and Retail Companies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation Cost of Image Recognition Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in the Demand for Big Data Analytics

5.2.3.2 Integration of Ai Capabilities with Image Recognition Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low-Resolution Image Size and Storage

5.2.4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Supply Chain

5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Value Chain

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Average Selling Price/Pricing Model of Image Recognition Players, 2019-2020

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Use Cases

5.8.1 Use Case 1: Planorama

5.8.2 Use Case 2: Labsphere

5.8.3 Use Case 3: Catchoom

5.8.4 Use Case 4: Snap2Insight

5.8.5 Use Case 5: Infrrd

5.8.6 Use Case 6: Vispera

5.8.7 Use Case 7: Trax



6 Image Recognition Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Code Recognition

6.3 Digital Image Processing

6.4 Facial Recognition

6.5 Object Recognition

6.6 Pattern Recognition

6.7 Optical Character Recognition



7 Image Recognition Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.3 Software

7.4 Services



8 Image Recognition Market, by Service

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Services: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

8.1.3 Professional Services

8.1.3.1 Integration and Deployment

8.1.3.2 Support and Maintenance

8.1.3.3 Consulting

8.1.4 Managed Services



9 Image Recognition Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud

9.3 On-Premises



10 Image Recognition Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Scanning and Imaging

10.3 Security and Surveillance

10.4 Image Search

10.5 Augmented Reality

10.6 Marketing and Advertising



11 Image Recognition Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.3 Retail and CPG

11.4 Healthcare

11.5 Media and Entertainment

11.6 Government

11.7 Transportation and Logistics

11.8 Automotive

11.9 Telecommunications

11.10 Others



12 Image Recognition Market, by Region



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

14.1 Company Evaluation Matrix

14.1.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

14.1.2 Star

14.1.3 Pervasive

14.1.4 Emerging Leaders

14.1.5 Participants

14.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

14.3 Business Strategy Excellence

14.4 Company Profiles

14.4.1 IBM

14.4.2 Google

14.4.3 Qualcomm

14.4.4 Microsoft

14.4.5 Amazon Web Services

14.4.6 Trax

14.4.7 NEC Corporation

14.4.8 Partium

14.4.9 Ltu Tech

14.4.10 Huawei

14.4.11 Honeywell

14.4.12 Hitachi

14.4.13 Toshiba

14.4.14 Oracle

14.4.15 Vispera

14.4.16 Blippar

14.4.17 Wikitude

14.4.18 Clarifai

14.5 Right to Win

14.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

14.6.1 Progressive Companies

14.6.2 Responsive Companies

14.6.3 Dynamic Companies

14.6.4 Starting Blocks

14.6.5 Trigo

14.6.6 Inffrd

14.6.7 Airy3D

14.6.8 Standard Cognition

14.6.9 Unispectral Ltd.

14.6.10 Snap2Insight

14.6.11 Restb.Ai

14.6.12 Vize by Ximilar

14.6.13 Mirror That Look

