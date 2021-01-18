Dubai, UAE, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Emirex and M-Strategy have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish terms & conditions for the collaboration between the parties in an effort to better current international positions and open up new opportunities for investment advisory and deal structuring.

M-Strategy is a consulting firm in Dubai jointly established by Mr. Mandar Joshi and Mr. Haytham Abou Al Nasr, who have accomplished credible career achievements in corporate CXO positions, investment banking, private banking and various entrepreneurial ventures in diversified industry sectors such as mining, chemical manufacturing, Oil & Gas, FMCG and telecommunication. M-Strategy is specialised in deal structuring and investment transactions in respect of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, franchise distribution models and VC funding for start-ups. Precisely, M-Strategy provides the following professional services:



Preparation of a business plan & financial model for the projects;

Ensuring availability and adjusting resource allocation (team/technical knowledge/support services);

Coordination of internal resources to ensure flawless execution;

Tracking project progress and measuring project performance;

Establishing and managing the relationship with stakeholders and service providers;

Presenting financial reports and escalating diversions from the budget to the management team.

Delighted to make this announcement, Kirill Mishanin, Chief Sales Officer at Emirex, stated that the signing of this Understanding is, “for the purpose of advancing and promoting the mutual interests of the parties particularly in the field of investment and continual improvement of greater coherence in business opportunities”.

The current Memorandum of Understanding identifies the following object of cooperation:



The mutual promotion of projects of each of the parties. Search for venture projects and investors for Venture Catalysts funds. The mutual attraction of investments and promotion of products and services of each of the parties.

Any questions regarding this Memorandum of Understanding can be directed to the Emirex team here: support@emirex.com



