Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acceleration of Cloud Technology Powering the APAC Privileged Access Management Solutions Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand for privileged access management (PAM) solutions will continue to increase in the next 5 years because of the stringent requirements for compliance and concerns about data privacy and security (particularly in highly regulated industries).
On-premises solutions will continue to be widely adopted among businesses in the Asia-Pacific region because of requirements for privacy, full control of solutions, performance, and compliance, mainly in ASEAN countries, Japan, South Korea, and China. Overall, PAM solutions will remain strong among large enterprises and organizations that have complex infrastructure, networks, and critical and valuable data that are often accessed by different departments and accounts.
Market trends are analyzed for the study period 2018 to 2024, with the base year being 2019. The vertical segmentation includes government; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); service providers; manufacturing; education; healthcare; and others including pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITeS, utilities, eCommerce, and BPOs.
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - China
Vendor Analysis
Other Notable Vendors
Growth Opportunity Universe
Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x6bvws
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: