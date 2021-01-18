Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's CEO Jouko Peräaho steps down from his position, Dominic Hill appointed as the new CEO

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj Stock exchange release 18 January 2021 at 5:30 p.m. EET

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's CEO Jouko Peräaho steps down from his position as the company's CEO. Peräaho has held the CEO position since March 2017, and before that, he has acted as Uutechnic Oy's CEO since its founding. Peräaho will step down from the CEO position effective immediately, and will continue as a member of the Board of Directors until the extraordinary general meeting of the company.

"It has been a great privilege to act as the CEO of UTG Mixing Group for the past years. I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the employees of UTG Mixing Group for their great efforts towards to development of the company, and look forward to seeing the company further develop as a part of the SPX FLOW group," says Jouko Peräaho.

"I want thank the outgoing CEO Jouko Peräaho for his considerable and distinguished work as a long-term and enterprising leader of UTG Mixing Group. I would also like to wish Dominic Hill, the new CEO of UTG Mixing Group, the best of luck with his new position," says Hannu Kottonen, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj.

The company has, effective immediately, appointed Dominic Hill as the new CEO.

"SPX FLOW is excited to welcome the talented UTG Mixing Group team into our family. The strength of our combined organizations will benefit our collective customers' toughest challenges and I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead the integration," says Dominic Hill, CEO of UTG Mixing Group. "I also want to sincerely thank Jouko Peräaho for his collaboration during this process and for building UTG into the great company it is today."

Dominic Hill joined SPX FLOW in 2014 as Vice President Global Aftermarket and was promoted to Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Accounts in 2019. Previously, he held leadership positions at FTSE 100 Smiths Group and Babcock International Group. Dominic Hill is based in the UK and holds a MSc from Cranfield University.

In Uusikaupunki 18 January 2021

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj

Board of Directors

UTG Mixing Group is a global technology group that provides competitive mixing solutions with a customer-oriented approach, minimizing life cycle costs. Its main customer sectors are the chemical, food, metallurgical and fertilizer industries, as well as environmental technology, water treatment and pharmaceuticals. The parent company of UTG Mixing Group is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, whose shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The business is carried out in the subsidiaries of the group, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.