The Global Contraband Detector Market was worth US$ 3.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2030 and reach US$ 6.35 billion by 2030. Contraband detectors are used for detection of contrabands such as explosives, drugs and other illegal materials prohibited by law. Contraband detectors are the prime component of security infrastructure across transit facilities, sports complexes and private property. The contraband detector manufacturers are inclined towards enhancing the efficiency of security scanners to ensure utmost security. With increasing threats from terrorist organizations and increased illegal arms and ammunition movement across the globe are the prime factors accelerating the demand for contraband detectors. Increased investment in expansion of public transport infrastructures and adoption of advanced technologies in detectors is expected to drive the growth of the global contraband detectors market during the forecast period.

Increased demand for x-ray contraband detectors owing to high efficiency to drive the growth of market

The global contraband detector market is segmented based on type, technology, screening type, end user, and geography. Based on technology, the global contraband detector market is segmented into X-ray imaging, metal detection, spectrometry & spectroscopy, and others. The x-ray imaging technology based contraband detectors contributed the largest share to the global market in 2019 and is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. X-ray contraband detector uses low energy radiation for detection of contraband materials such as explosives, ammunition, drugs and so on and for scanning baggage. With expanding transportation infrastructure, the demand for x-ray contraband detectors is increasing globally owing to high operational efficiency of these detectors.

Applications of contraband detector across transportation infrastructures to drive market growth

Based on end user, the global contraband detector market is segmented into homeland security, transportation, and others. The transportation segment contributed the largest share to the global market and is anticipated to be a lucrative segment during the forecast period owing to rising number of government operated transportation centers such as railway stations, bus terminals, airports, and seaports. Increased adoption of contraband detectors to enhance the security of public transportation infrastructures is anticipated to drive the growth of transportation segment. The applications of contraband detectors in homeland security is expected to witness steady positive growth during the forecast period owing to implementation of strict cross border regulations globally.

Based on geography, the global contraband detector market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share to the global market and is anticipated to grow at a steady positive growth rate during the forecast period. Implementation of stringent cross border regulations, increasing number of public transit infrastructures, and increased investment in strengthening in-transit security are the key factors shaping the growth of the North America contraband detectors market. Increased emphasis on security infrastructure and presence of leading contraband detector manufacturers across the United States and Canada is anticipated to drive the growth of the North America contraband detector market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing geography during the forecast period and is anticipated to emerge as the largest market in terms of revenue and volume by the end of the forecast period. Increased investment in expansion of public transport infrastructure, rising number of sports complexes, and adoption of advanced security solutions to enhance in-transit security are the key attributes towards the growth of Asia Pacific contraband detector market.

Major players active in the global contraband detector market include 3DX-Ray Ltd, ADANI Systems, Astrophysics, Inc., Autoclear L.L.C., Aventura Technologies, Inc., Berkeley Varitronics Systems, Inc., Garrett Electronics Inc., Gilardoni S.p.A., Global Security Solutions, Godrej Security Solutions, L3 Security & Detection Systems, Inc., Leidos, Magal Security Systems Ltd., Metrasens, NUCTECH Company Limited, OSI Systems, Inc., PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH Germany, Polimaster Ltd., Smiths Detection, and Vidisco LTD.

