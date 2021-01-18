Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Computing in Mining - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report analyses the adoption of cloud computing technologies, such as IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. It analyses the cloud value chain, the challenges faced by the mining industry, and how cloud computing is enabling the industry to tackle these challenges. The report also identifies competitive positions held by technology vendors, and mining companies. It also discusses successful case studies in the mining industry.
Several issues face mining companies today include: deeper mines, depleting ore quality, rising costs, increased investor scrutiny, remote mine locations, infrastructure shortages, and poor safety reputation. Finding ways to stay competitive and improve safety performance are top priorities for mining companies.
With the modern mine generating vast amounts of data from monitoring devices, the challenge for the industry is deriving actionable insights from it. However, data is often held in disparate systems leading to poor collaboration and worsening project productivity.
