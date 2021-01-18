Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Computing in Mining - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report analyses the adoption of cloud computing technologies, such as IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. It analyses the cloud value chain, the challenges faced by the mining industry, and how cloud computing is enabling the industry to tackle these challenges. The report also identifies competitive positions held by technology vendors, and mining companies. It also discusses successful case studies in the mining industry.



Several issues face mining companies today include: deeper mines, depleting ore quality, rising costs, increased investor scrutiny, remote mine locations, infrastructure shortages, and poor safety reputation. Finding ways to stay competitive and improve safety performance are top priorities for mining companies.



With the modern mine generating vast amounts of data from monitoring devices, the challenge for the industry is deriving actionable insights from it. However, data is often held in disparate systems leading to poor collaboration and worsening project productivity.



Key Topics Covered:



Cloud Computing in Mining

Cloud value chain

Key players in the cloud value chain

Cloud services (IaaS and PaaS)

Cloud services (SaaS)

Cloud professional services model

Mining challenges

The impact of cloud on mining

Case studies

Market size and growth forecasts

Cloud timeline

Players

Leading cloud adopters in mining

Leading cloud vendors

Specialist cloud vendors in mining

Glossary

Appendix: Thematic research methodology

