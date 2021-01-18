Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drug screening market is expected to reach a market size of USD 13.56 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Drug screening has become mandatory at workplaces to ensure a sober and addiction-free workforce. Healthy workforce helps in increasing productivity and enhancing the work environment. Moreover, the growing trend of doping to perform better in professional sports has also augmented demand for drug screening.
The drug screening process has become quite common at airports and railway stations to ensure the safety of the local population. Intake of excess of alcohol by elderly as well as young individuals, and rise in drug abuse of prescribed medicine are other factors expected to boost market growth in the near future.
In certain countries, drug testing is a violation of rights, and alcohol consumption is banned in some countries. These are two factors that can be unique is either situation and act as a driving factor in one situation, and a restraint in the other. The rising usage of advanced technologies in developing economies is further opening up lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. Development and adoption of new methods for drug screening are expected to fuel market growth in the next few years.
Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Drägerwerk, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alfa Scientific Designs, Omega Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Premier Biotech, and Psychemedics
Key Highlights of Report
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global drug screening market based on product and service, sample type, end-use, and region as follows:
