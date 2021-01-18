Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drug screening market is expected to reach a market size of USD 13.56 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Drug screening has become mandatory at workplaces to ensure a sober and addiction-free workforce. Healthy workforce helps in increasing productivity and enhancing the work environment. Moreover, the growing trend of doping to perform better in professional sports has also augmented demand for drug screening.

The drug screening process has become quite common at airports and railway stations to ensure the safety of the local population. Intake of excess of alcohol by elderly as well as young individuals, and rise in drug abuse of prescribed medicine are other factors expected to boost market growth in the near future.

In certain countries, drug testing is a violation of rights, and alcohol consumption is banned in some countries. These are two factors that can be unique is either situation and act as a driving factor in one situation, and a restraint in the other. The rising usage of advanced technologies in developing economies is further opening up lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. Development and adoption of new methods for drug screening are expected to fuel market growth in the next few years.

Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Drägerwerk, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alfa Scientific Designs, Omega Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Premier Biotech, and Psychemedics

In August 2020, with the support of Five Arrows Capital Partners, Averhealth acquired drug testing services of Treatment Assessment Screening Center (TASC), which is a private nonprofit organization based in Phoenix, Arizona (the U.S.).

The rapid testing devices segment held the largest market share in 2019, owing to several advantages related to use and adoption of these devices. Tests can be performed on patients in resource-limited settings using these devices and results are obtained rapidly. The tests are also more cost-effective as well as highly reliable.

The urine testing devices segment dominated other product and service segments in the drug screening market in 2019. Urine tests are painless and can be used to easily detect presence of any illegal drugs or prescription medicines. These devices can also help doctors to understand potential drug abuse issues.

Health workers are at a higher risk of drug abuse. Hospital employees have to undergo drug screening tests to maintain a healthy working environment. Hospitals also test the admitted patients with severe drug abuse issues.

The Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at the highest CAGR as compared to that of other regions during the forecast period, primarily due to high demand from India and China. Development of advanced drugs and increase in the number of drug addicts are likely to boost growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Drug Screening Products Analytical Instruments Immunoassay Analyzers Chromatography Instruments Breathalyzers Fuel-cell Breathalyzers Semiconductor Breathalyzers Other Breathalyzers Rapid Testing Devices Urine Testing Devices Drug Testing Cups Dip Cards Drug Testing Cassettes Oral Fluid Testing Devices Consumables Assay Kits Sample Collection Tubes Calibrators & Controls Other Consumables Drug Screening Services

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Urine Samples Hair Samples Breath Samples Oral Fluid Samples Other Samples

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Workplaces Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies Drug Testing Laboratories Drug Treatment Centers Hospitals Pain Management Centers Individual Users Schools & Colleges



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



