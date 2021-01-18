Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bill Splitting Apps Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the bill splitting apps market and it is poised to grow by $ 165.71 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report on bill splitting apps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing penetration of smartphones, growth in the global travel and tourism sector and rising preference for bill splitting apps in household bill and rental payment applications.

The bill splitting apps market analysis includes platform segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the development of bill splitting apps for smartwatches as one of the prime reasons driving the bill splitting apps market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of chatbots in bill splitting apps and development of hybrid mobile bill apps will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on bill splitting apps market covers the following areas:

  • Bill splitting apps market sizing
  • Bill splitting apps market forecast
  • Bill splitting apps market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bill splitting apps market vendors that include Groupee Pty Ltd, GroupMe Inc., Locatable Ltd., paerpay Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Splid, Splitwise Inc., Step Up Labs Inc. , Thumbworks Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Tricount. Also, the bill splitting apps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Platform
  • Android - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • iOS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Platform

6. Customer landscape

  • Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Groupee Pty Ltd.
  • GroupMe Inc.
  • Locatable Ltd.
  • paerpay Inc.
  • PayPal Holdings Inc.
  • Splid
  • Splitwise Inc.
  • Step Up Labs Inc.
  • Thumbworks Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
  • Tricount

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

