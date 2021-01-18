Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the semiconductor fabrication software market and it is poised to grow by $502.58 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report on semiconductor fabrication software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing complexity of semiconductor device designs and increasing requirement for SoC technology. In addition, growing complexity of semiconductor device designs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The semiconductor fabrication software market analysis includes solution segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the demand for miniaturized electronic devices of high precision across sectors as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor fabrication software market growth during the next few years.

The report on semiconductor fabrication software market covers the following areas:

  • Semiconductor fabrication software market sizing
  • Semiconductor fabrication software market forecast
  • Semiconductor fabrication software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor fabrication software market vendors that include Agnisys Inc., ANSYS Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., KLA Corp., Onto Innovation Inc., Siemens AG, Synopsys Inc., The PEER Group Inc., and Zuken Inc.. Also, the semiconductor fabrication software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Solution

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Solution
  • CAE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • IC physical design and verification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • PCB and MCM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Fab management software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Solution

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agnisys Inc.
  • ANSYS Inc.
  • Applied Materials Inc.
  • Cadence Design Systems Inc.
  • KLA Corp.
  • Onto Innovation Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • Synopsys Inc.
  • The PEER Group Inc.
  • Zuken Inc.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

