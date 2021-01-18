Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "From the Internet Bubble to COVID-19: the Impact of Crises on Digital Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explores how telecommunications and Internet services have been affected by the biggest economic and financial crises of recent times - from the Internet bubble for the telecoms sector and the subprime loan crisis for the Internet services sector - as well as the European debt crisis and, of course, the still ongoing COVID-19 crisis.



It seeks to draw a distinction between structural changes and the direct impact that these crises have had on markets:

Fixed calling, fixed Internet access and mobile services for the telecoms side of the equation;

Online advertising (search and display), e-commerce and cloud computing (only at the regional level for the latter) for the Internet services side;

Each of the major global markets (USA, China, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK) and the different regions.

This qualitative analysis includes quantified historic data for the different countries, from 2000 to 2019 (2008 to 2019 for Internet services) and forecasts for 2020 to 2024 (highlighting pre- and post-COVID forecasts).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Telecommunication services

2.1. The Internet bubble

2.1.1. GDP growth and telecoms revenue from 2001 to 2005

2.1.2. The Internet bubble dragged down telecoms sector revenue growth in the US

2.1.3. The Internet bubble led to massive debt in Europe

2.2. The subprime loan crisis

2.2.1. GDP growth and telecoms revenue from 2008 to 2012

2.2.2. First signs that the telecoms sector's legendary resilience may be over

2.2.3. China's rise

2.3. The European public debt crisis

2.3.1. GDP growth and telecoms revenue from 2011 to 2015

2.3.2. Decorrelation between telecoms sector revenue and GDP

2.3.3. Five European countries paid the highest toll

2.4. The COVID-19 crisis

2.4.1. GDP and telecoms revenue growth from 2018 to 2023

2.4.2. Some positive signs for the short term

2.4.3. Questions over the long term outlook



3. Internet services

3.1. The subprime loan crisis

3.1.1. Comparison of GDP, online advertising and e-commerce growth, from 2008 to 2012

3.1.2. Advertising, even online, not spared the economy's impact

3.1.3. e-commerce not hit by the subprime crisis, except in the US

3.2. European debt crisis

3.2.1. Comparison of GDP, online advertising and e-commerce growth, from 2009 to 2015

3.2.2 Online advertising quite clearly affected

3.2.3. e-commerce suffers little from the European debt crisis

3.3. The COVID-19 crisis

3.3.1. Comparison of GDP, online advertising and e-commerce growth, from 2017 to 2023

3.3.2. Comparison of display revenue growth by country

3.3.3. Comparison of search revenue growth by country

3.3.4. Comparison of e-commerce revenue growth by country

3.3.5. Who fared best?



4. Annex: GDP growth forecasts

4.1. International Monetary Fund Growth Projections

4.2. European Commission Growth Projections

4.3. European Commission Unemployment Forecasts

4.4. National Institutions' Growth Projections



Companies Mentioned

AT&T

AT&T Mobility

Baidu

BellSouth

BT

Cingular Wireless

Deutsche Telekom

Disney

eBay

Facebook

Google

Hutchison

Instagram

Mannesmann

MCI

Meet

Microsoft

Netflix

Orange

Powertel

Qualcomm

SBC

Sprint

Teams

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

T-Mobile

Twitter

Verizon

Voicestream

Whampoa

WorldCom

Yahoo!

YouTube

Zoom

