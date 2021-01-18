Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copper Stranded Wire Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The copper stranded wire market is expected to register a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market studied include the increasing energy requirement and developments of products with more flexible and functional applications.
Loss of energy due to the proximity effect is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Increasing usage in infrastructure, telecommunications, energy, etc., activities in emerging economies is likely to act as opportunities in the future.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand from the Construction Industry
Copper stranded wires are used for electric supply and can be installed at both the residential and industrial level. One of the major end users for the copper stranded market is the construction industry.
China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Market
China is expected to dominate the demand for the copper stranded wire market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. China has been the leading investor in infrastructure, worldwide, over the past few years.
Competitive Landscape
The copper stranded wire market is partially fragmented in nature. Some of the major players of the market studied include Prysmian Group, Alan Wire Company, Nexans, General Cable Technologies Corporation and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, among others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Energy Requirement
4.1.2 Developments of Products with More Flexible and Functional Application
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Loss of Energy due to Proximity Effect
4.2.2 Expensive to Manufacture
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geometry
5.1.1 Bunched
5.1.2 Concentric
5.1.3 Other Geometries (Compressed, Rope, etc.)
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Construction
5.2.2 Energy
5.2.3 Transportation
5.2.4 Electronics and Telecommunication
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alan Wire Company
6.4.2 Alfanar Group
6.4.3 General Cable Technologies Corporation
6.4.4 Nexans
6.4.5 Owl Wire & Cable LLC
6.4.6 Pacific Electric Wire and Cable Co. Ltd
6.4.7 Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd
6.4.8 Prysmian Group
6.4.9 Sarkuysan
6.4.10 Southwire Company LLC
6.4.11 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
6.4.12 Superior Essex
6.4.13 W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Development of Litz Wire for High-frequency Transformers
7.2 Increasing Usage in Infrastructure, Telecommunications, Energy,etc., Activities in Emerging Economies
