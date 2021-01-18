Eurobio Scientific expands its range of COVID-19 tests

with an antigenic rapid test

The full range of tests is now referenced by the French Administration

New variants of the virus remain detected by PCR tests

Paris, January 18, 2021 – 5:45 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in in vitro medical diagnostics and life-sciences, today announces that its entire range of COVID-19 tests, that includes its new proprietary antigenic test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 antigen, is now fully referenced on the official website of the French Administration1.

Eurobio Scientific is thus offering one of the most comprehensive global range of SARS-CoV-2 tests, aware of the public health and economic challenges represented by the current wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, while the vaccination campaign is being initiated.

Immunochromatography-based single-use tests

The new CE marked proprietary EBS 10-20 Ag Test allows the detection of the SARS-Cov-2 antigen using a nasopharyngeal swab. The result is obtained in 10 minutes. Its implementation is easier than that of competing tests, pre-filled reagent tubes avoiding a delicate preparation step. In addition, particularly ergonomic swabs have been chosen to improve patient comfort during sampling.

This test is on the list of tests approved by the health authorities for marketing in France. Its very good performance (95% sensitivity and 99% specificity) ensures results that meet expectations for this type of test.

Eurobio Scientific has entered into a first partnership with NIO Pharma for the specific distribution of this test in pharmacies in France.

NIO Pharma is a French company specializing in the distribution of digital solutions and products for pharmacies. It markets a large catalog of pharmaceutical and derivative products intended for French pharmacists.

PCR test performance

The genes targeted with all Eurobio Scientific PCR tests were specifically chosen to be very stable, and thus mutate less than other genes, as is notably the case in the current variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (British, South African and Brazilian-Japanese variants). Thus, thanks to the increased resilience of these tests, variants of the virus remain perfectly detected.

Eurobio Scientific's PCR tests therefore retain their full performance in the presence of many variants, in particular the British one which is currently spreading in the United Kingdom and in Europe.

A range of serological tests ready to support the vaccination campaign

Eurobio Scientific's range of serological tests includes rapid unit tests, automated laboratory tests, and seroneutralization tests2, different from standard antibody tests, which measure the ability of a patient's antibodies to neutralize the virus. These tests make it possible to verify that vaccinated patients do indeed benefit from protective immunity against COVID-19.

With this particularly comprehensive serology offering, Eurobio Scientific is ready to contribute to the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign.

Next financial meeting

2020 Sales: January 25, 2021

About Eurobio Scientific

Eurobio Scientific is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 148 employees and three production units based in the Paris region, in Germany and in the United States, and several affiliates based in Dorking UK, Sissach Switzerland, Bünde Germany and Utrecht in The Netherlands.







For more information, please visit : www.eurobio-scientific. com







The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris



Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.



Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP







Contacts

Group Eurobio Scientific



Denis Fortier, General Manager



Hervé Duchesne de Lamotte, General Manager



Tel. +33(0) 1 69 79 64 80



Calyptus



Mathieu Calleux / Gregory Bosson



Investors relations



Tel. +33(1) 53 65 68 68



eurobio-scientific@calyptus.net



Disclaimer

This press release contains non-factual elements, including, but not limited to, certain statements regarding future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of the management of the Company. They incorporate known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could result in significant differences in results, profitability and expected events. In addition, Eurobio Scientific, its shareholders and its affiliates, directors, officers, counsels and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties about, statistical information or forecast information contained within this news release and that originates or is derived from third party sources or industry publications; these statistical data and forecast information are only used in this press release for information purposes. Finally, this press release may be drafted in French and in English. In the event of differences between the two texts, the French version will prevail.







1 https://covid-19.sante.gouv.fr/tests

2 Also called neutralizing antibody tests, or protective immunity tests

Attachment