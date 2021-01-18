San Francisco, CA, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keen Psychic by Ingenio one of the best online psychics reading and fortune-tellers platforms providing authentic, accurate psychic reading services for more than two decades has recently declare new promotion offering all new clients 10 minutes psychic reading or tarot readings at an unbeatable rate of $1.99 only, to try keen online psychics readings by phone, chat or video visit keen official website Right Here

Keen Psychics has a wide range of network of experienced advisors who are indeed experts in making a connection and predicting what your future holds. The keen community of psychics is best known for an accurate free psychic reading online, allowing you to get in touch with the best suitable Psychic of your choice and pay by the minute. You can either speak to them over a phone call or chat with them. With their compassionate psychics, you can talk about whatever you like and get help with the utmost care. The steps to connect a psychic is simple. All you need to do is sign in, find the Psychic that best connects you over call or chat. The good thing about Keen is that all of them are free for the first 3 minutes.

Matters of love are the most sensitive and delicate. The bond of love grows stronger over time. Loving the right person is very important. It is often heard love happens, and there is no explanation for it. Experiencing love is one of the best feelings one could ever have. It is an intense feeling of deep affection. No science has ever been able to decipher the concept of love.

There are various ways a person can sort to find answers about his love life. A few of them are as follows:

Astrology: A comprehensive study of positions of planets and stars and other celestial objects helps to decipher the issues going on in a person’s life.

Cleromancy: Use of small objects and studying them by their positions, orientations, and mutual proximity.

Numerology: Study of numbers to understand their influence on human beings.

Palm Reading: Understanding the lines on a person's palm and interpreting them to reach conclusions.

Tarot Reading: Use of Cards for fortune-telling.

There are many more techniques.

A psychic reading may involve a comprehensive use of all the above techniques in different permutations and combinations. Psychic reading, the head of the school of mystery and fortune-telling. A unique and mysterious way which has proved to be very effective in solving not only just love issues but others too in the past. But tarot card reading has proved to be the most effective psychic technique used by psychic readers to attend to matters of love.

Who doesn’t want love? Everyone wants to be loved and love. It would not be wrong to say that love has become a necessity in today’s world. Many seek answers for love but fail to get them. But online psychic readings panel of Keen psychics explain the concept of love and its solution through a very unique correlation that they share with the universe and tarot card readings.

The origin of the tarot card has some interesting stories. Some believe it was in the late 1430 A.C. In the City of Love, Italy where Tarot cards were born. The Tarot card is a deck of 21 cards used by psychic tarot card readers to predict love. As per a study some of the most frequent questions asked about love are:





Will I ever find love in my life?

Who is going to be the love of my life?

Will I be able to find my soulmate?

Is finding a twin flame possible? If yes then who is my twin flame?

Is the person that I love the right person?

Why did the person I love to leave me?

Is the person that I love disloyal to me?

Will my love last forever?

What are the steps that I can follow to find true love?

How can I make sure that my love life improves?

How to not make the same mistake that is damaging my love life?

What does the future hold for my lover and me?

Not to mention tons of other questions that keep emerging in the mind of a person who is troubled by love or craving for love. To seek answers is not wrong. But to seek them at the wrong place might never give results. This is where the online psychic reading and online tarot card by the best psychic readers of Keen psychics are going to help in solving the issues of love.

A mystery to the world, the concept of psychic tarot card reading is based on the connection that humans have with one another. Keen psychics help to answer the issues using two ways.

First, using their heightened perceptive abilities to understand a person better by having a thorough examination of a person’s sense of sight, taste, sound, touch, and instinct. Second, using sets of tarot cards and interpreting the cards that have been pulled out of the deck after hearing clients' questions.

Psychic Reading- (Without Tarot Cards)

Science may have an answer to almost all the questions, but there are yet many questions that scientists have not been able to solve but still do believe in. Many scientists do believe that human beings are surrounded by an aura. Every human has its unique aura. The aura is purported to be a field of subtle, luminous radiation surrounding a person. The aura emits a vibration that can be positive or negative.

The possibility that a person's aura is compatible with another person’s aura is what psychic readers tend to explore. They can connect anywhere in the universe which comes with intense concentration and focus. It is said that God has created someone for everyone who is out there in this huge world. A psychic reading helps to find that one person. Psychic readers help to anticipate the problem and provide the solutions or the same.

What helps psychic readers to identify the problems are the questions. The way a person behaves and acts while asking the question, the tone of the question, etc. are the factors that are considered to come to conclusions.

Psychic reading is a mysterious art where a psychic reader studies the natural extensions of a human being which are claimed to be clairvoyance (vision), clairsentience (feeling), claircognizance (factual knowing), and clairaudience (hearing) and after deciphering answers the questions asked by a person. Considered to be pseudoscience, it may not be compatible with science and its methods but again, science is still not able to answers numerous mysteries that have happened or are happening worldwide.

Psychic Reading- (Using Tarot Cards)

Psychic tarot card reading is used by psychics to gain knowledge about a person’s past, present, and future. It’s a process that involves questions and answers. Psychic tarot readers listen to the question to which an answer is being sought and the answer is given by drawing cards from the tarot deck and interpreting the same.

Tarot card reading is a type of cartomancy that involves the use of cards for fortune-telling. Tarot card reading is based on the concept of trust and genuineness. It is said that the insights provided by the psychic tarot card reader are as genuine as the authenticity and belief with which the question is asked. The amount of trust one has in the tarot card reader and the level of desire to unfold the answer drives the wheel of tarot card reading.

There are various decks of tarot cards that are used by psychic tarot card readers to help solve answers. Every card has various interpretations that depend upon 2 major things- the situation or the question for which the card is being opened, and how the tarot card reader deciphers the card given the circumstances.

Thus making sure that tarot card readers interpret the card readings in the best possible way is very important.

It is not easy for anyone to trust a random person with questions that are too personal and that might compromise the person’s integrity if leaked. Trust plays an important role. Sharing personal information in the form of questions to a stranger and getting answers that may not be the best or right would be wrong in all senses. With a service of more than two decades and a customer base of over thirty-five million, Keen Psychics provide trustworthy and upright services to its customers

Making sure that no questions go unanswered and every person is satisfied is a task that requires a lot of skill, dedication, experience, and patience. Performing psychic tarot reading online with due competence is what the readers at Keen psychics do. With a wide variety of experienced online psychics to select from who provide the best psychic readings, Keen has become one the most reputed website for an online psychic tarot reading.

Many would prefer to refer to a psychic reader who might be near them or present in their locality. The issue that people face here would be the verification of authenticity and reputation. The factor of anonymity would also be missing. Keen provides information about all psychic readers with their descriptions and ratings. It’s up to the client to decide on whom to select as per the questions and other factors. The best part is that clients don't need to reveal their identity hence protecting their identity.

Taking in the factor of COVID-19, it is not only the best but the safest option to consult an online psychics reader via call, chat or live sessions. It is not necessary for a psychic reader to physically be present with the client to provide better results. Thus Keen psychics provide services like:





Call Psychics- Call the psychic tarot reader through mobile or telephone.

Phone Psychics- Speak to a live Psychic advisor or tarot reader via phone.

Chat Psychics- Chat away with psychic tarot reader through a special chat feature On Keen Psychic

Live Psychics- Live video calls with virtual face to face interactions.

The psychic readers on Keen are available for clients 24/7/365 days. Keen psychics help clients in eliminating geographical barriers by providing service worldwide. This has effectively increased the pool of psychic readers for the clients to select from thus providing sufficient and appropriate service to those who have trusted them.

All said and done it is not that easy for anyone to just be satisfied with the words that Keen psychics provide clients with the best service. It would be easier for clients to trust if they could verify the level of competence of psychic readers before trusting them and paying for their readings. In current scenarios where every customer has an option to try clothes before buying them, have a test drive of a car before purchasing it, etc. it is very necessary to know the psychic reader before sharing sensitive information that may be embarrassing for clients.

Keen psychics provide a solution for this too as they believe that clients have all the right to assure themselves about the readers before trusting them. The first three minutes for every client is free and has all the benefits of a paid reading. It provides the client with sufficient time to understand the psychic reader and understand how online psychic reading works helping to get comfortable before proceeding ahead. Providing value for money is what Keen psychics focus on.

Love is beautiful and everyone deserves it. No one should be deprived of love and Keen psychics believe that if a client is not satisfied with the online psychic reading provided by them, a full refund is initiated in the form of keen dollars that can be used by the client for any other online psychic reading session.

Every question has an answer. There is no such thing as a question without a solution. The only difference is some are difficult to answer and some are easy. It all depends upon how hard one works to find answers for love. The answer is out there somewhere. Keen Psychic is a way to try to find those answers. It’s always worth a shot till there is nothing to lose.

About Keen



Keen is a trusted network of talented spiritual advisors who are dedicated to empowering lives by helping people discover answers to their most pressing questions, gain closure, find their purpose in life, and more. Learn more on our website

