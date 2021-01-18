The Xtra-PC Linux USB-Stick might be your solution if you have problems with your old and slow PC. It's a small flash drive stick and it's using Linux OS to boost you PC's operations. Check out now.

The Xtra-PC Linux USB-Stick might be your solution if you have problems with your old and slow PC. It's a small flash drive stick and it's using Linux OS to boost you PC's operations. Check out now.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When I first bought my pc, it was probably the best thing because it was working fast. There was no form of buffering, endless booting, or slow internet speeds.

As time went on, I realized that my computer was beginning to slow down dramatically. Like any other frustrated person, the only solution that seemed available was to discard the old one and go for a new model.

But truth be told, would you rather cough up 800 bucks for a new laptop if you had a more affordable option? Well, after digging through Xtra-PC reviews, I realized that replacing the parts, getting technical advice, or fixing it at a store costs almost the same as getting a new one.

After balancing out perks and downsides, I decided to give Xtra-PC a shot. Like you've probably heard in any other Xtra-PC review, the results were awe-inspiring.

Before anything, you are probably wondering whether Xtra-PC is legitimate or counterfeit. Well, let's look through this Computer Xtra-PC review and dig through everything you need to know.

What Is Xtra-PC?

I decided to buy a PC about five years ago. Since I already had a laptop, I thought it would be better to play video games on a desktop rather than on my previously slow computer.

Unsurprisingly, the salesperson told me that getting a bunch of software or replacing some parts with new components will make my pc faster and increase its longevity. So, I did everything they told me and trusted him that nothing would go wrong.

Everything was going pretty well until I realized that the computer was beginning to buffer. As time elapsed, there was nothing much I could do, and I decided to buy a new laptop because I attributed the speed issues to the PC itself. Going back to a small computer didn't sound appealing, but the worst part of it is that it began buffering too, and I had to spend lots of additional money to fix it.

I had to sit back and think! I certainly didn't want to be the person being rocked back and forth by salespersons and getting recommendations that didn't work. I noticed that I spent almost 2000 bucks on replacing computer parts, and I thought that there could be a cheaper alternative.

After reading through lots of reviews, I stumbled on Xtra-PC, which worked incredibly well to speed up my old computer without having to buy a new computer. At a glance, Xtra-PC is a small flash drive stick that you insert into a USB port in your personal computer. Designed using the Linux technology, Xtra-PC boosts the computer's operation and dramatically reduces the booting time, seek time, and buffering.

The primary purpose of Xtra-PC is to give your computer blazing fast speed coupled with a simple and user-friendly interface. At the same time, if you've had a faulty hard drive, using Xtra-PC works without any complications at all. Besides, it does not cause any modification to the existing files, and you can still access every component from your device.

One of the most excellent perks of the Xtra-PC USB stick is that it's effortless to use and does not require any form of technical training to use it. All you need to do is plug it into your computer's USB port, restart your PC, and that's it! Click here to discover the current discount!

How Does Xtra-PC Work on your Operating System?

Your internet service provider (ISP) sets an upper threshold of internet speed beyond which you cannot exceed. Most providers will have a limit and will probably slow down your connection when you hit that limit.

For most consumers, this cap usually depends on where they live, their internet service provider, the type of connection, and where they place the routers in their homes. In places with incredibly low internet speeds, providers often give their consumers access to Linux. This operating system's primary design is written on a disc drive, and as many computers lack a DVD drive, Xtra-PC gives consumers access to the same OS through Xtra-PC.

Besides giving you access to the Linux OS, it comes with the support you'll need to use. The support usually comes in handy for people who have difficulty learning how to install and use the device. At the same time, the manufacturers of this product have ensured that you'll get help every time you want to use it in the near future.

Although there has been a tremendous advancement in operating system technology globally, the Linux OS remains the one loved and trusted by professionals across different fields.

How Can You Use Xtra-PC?

The main procedure to follow when using Xtra-PC is to plug it in, boot your Windows computer, and start using it. Once you purchase the device, all you need to do is start the computer and give it the extra speed boost you need.

To make Xtra-PC work, you should plug the Xtra-PC flash drive into any of your computer's USB drive, press the boot menu keys, and follow a prompt that appears on the screen. After following the prompt, you can enjoy a high-speed, fresh, and incredibly new operating system – the Linux OS.

The best thing about the Xtra-PC USB stick is that you don't have to perform any preliminary step with your current computer as it can work with all computers and laptops. Therefore, you won't have to clear any files or uninstall any program.

It is crucial to understand that your geographical location has a significant impact on your internet speed, and so do your internet service provider's regulations. This connection, in turn, affects the loading of your Xtra-PC.

In other words, if your area has an incredibly low internet speed, your internet service provider will give you access to the Linux OS. If you don't have access to Linux, Xtra-PC will avail it to your computer, coupled with different types of laptop and computer supports that your old and slow device needs.

All the technical support and instructions are included in a guideline book that gives a step-wise procedure for using and installing the Linux OS. Besides, the product comes with additional storage that allows you to store essential files, photos, and videos.

However, remember that the amount of storage will depend on the type of model you purchase and the versions available to you. Further info and a discount can be found here on the official website!

The Technology Behind Xtra-PC

Using Xtra-PC USB stick is as straightforward as inserting a flash or thumb drive into your pc to view your treasured photos. Once you receive the product, you need to remove the USB drive from the packaging and turn on your computer.

Before plugging it into any available USB port on your computer, it's advisable to turn off all running programs and wait for the computer to recognize the USB drive before bringing you a pop-up that asks what you want to do to that device.

Afterward, click the prompt and allow the USB drive to run to download Linux to your computer. While the whole process heavily depends on your internet speed, most users in Xtra-PC reviews claim that it hardly takes 10 minutes to boot into USB stick and make Xtra-PC work. However, if your internet speed is slow, the entire process can take slightly over an hour.

You'll see multiple windows popping up and asking you different questions, so you should not leave your device unattended. Once the process is completed, you should notice some changes to your computer's home screen and welcome page.

Aside from being easy to install, one major perk of the Linux operating system it is simple to use, and you can use it to work from home or do anything else you want to do with the computer.

How Does Xtra-PC Rejuvenate Your Computer?

At a glance, Xtra-PC revives old windows computers by enhancing their capabilities and making it run faster on the current hardware.

Contrary to what most technicians advise, you won't have to upgrade the hardware of your existing computer or change the internal components to witness a high performance. With Xtra-PC, you can leave back all extra files in your previous operating system and still use the new Linux.

The USB drive will provide you with extra storage for performing seamless processing of multiple tasks simultaneously. Essentially, the list of things you can do with Xtra-PC is almost endless, and one of the main perks is that it lets you do the same things that you would do with other operating systems.

Aside from checking your email and sending new messages, other things you can get from Linux include:

Browse the web and check your favorite sites Access files and edit them Play music online and offline Download multiple documents Watch TV shows, videos, and films Use any form of a spreadsheet you might need Full access to programs and software

While you'll have full access to programs and software, it's essential to keep in mind that not all the files may transfer from the old computer. As the Xtra-PC USB drive writes over the existing operating system, it's not uncommon for it to skip over some of the files.

At the same time, Linux is sometimes prone to viruses, so you might want to scan it for viruses and check with your internet service provider about getting an optimum attenuator.

Nonetheless, Linux gives an incredibly convenient way to use googled docs and other online programs that you can access from other synchronized devices. Aside from that, it supports customized distribution on macOS, making you feel like you're using the Windows operating system.

--- Visit the official website here! ---

Technical Specifications For Xtra-PC

The following is an in-depth highlight of the technical specifications of this product.

Processor: AMD chips or 700 MHz 64-bit Intel processor

RAM: 512 MB to 2 GB

USB Port: compatible with 2.0 or 3.0 USB Port

Wi-Fi or Wired Network Card Graphics Network Card. The graphics should be DVI, HDMI or VGA.

Benefits Of Xtra-PC

Now that you know a lot about Xtra-PC through this Xtra-PC review, you're probably asking yourself whether the benefits outweigh the cons. While the most fundamental principle is that it enhances your device's performance and storage, there is still much more for you to unearth.

Compatibility

The compatibility and convenience that Xtra-PC offers to all kinds of windows, computers, laptops, and macOS is probably the most notable benefit. This device offers an incredible boost to all types of operating systems with no added device or technology.

Pricing

Besides, the Xtra-PC USB drive comes at an incredibly low price, and you'll undoubtedly be surprised by the incredibly low amount of money you'll have to spend to give your computers a tremendous boost.

User Friendliness

Aside from free software that makes it easy for you to use even if you're a first-time user, you won't have any problem with the existing files on your old computer as it keeps them safe. Linux OS – a software stronger than windows OS – makes it incredibly fast and easy to set up and use on your device.

Security

As it that's not enough, this component protects your device from all forms of malware and viruses and revives computers that would have otherwise had no use. One significant thing to note is that all versions of Xtra-PC some with the latest version of Linux OS, and you can easily download and update to get the latest version.

--- Visit the official website here! ---

Does Xtra-PC Have Any Downside?

You will undoubtedly come across some negative reviews about this product when scrolling through the internet for an Xtra-PC review.

One of the most significant challenges that consumers encounter when installing the Linux OS is the download issue. Some complain that they spend colossal amounts of bucks on something they would have gotten elsewhere for free.

On the flip side, most consumers fail to understand that the slightly higher price is due to the added products that come with Xtra-PC. For instance, the file rescue option is only available in the pro version of Xtra-PC, and it also comes with added security elements.

For this reason, you cannot use some programs that your mac or windows OS allowed you to use, and the company also charges incredibly high shipping rates to some locations.

While Extra PC comes with a particular configuration for macOS, you may have to wait slightly longer to get the basic guidelines for using the product on macOS.

So, What Causes Your Computer To Run Slowly?

Whether your PC runs on macOS or Windows Operating System, there is a broad range of factors responsible for making the device take slightly longer to boot.

One or more programs could take up too much space on your hard drive and lack the extra available space necessary for seamless running. At the same time, background apps could be running on faulty hard drives without your permission, and you could be having too many temporary files saved on your computer.

Lastly, one common problem that increases the lag time significantly is issues emanating from viruses and malware. The great news, however, is that Extra PC provides a holistic solution to all these problems.

Who Is Xtra-PC For?

At a glance, Xtra-PC is designed to be used by anyone looking to transform their old PC experience and make it look like a new one.

If you want to use the disk cleanup setting on your computer and clear temporary files and unnecessary programs, Extra-PC will certainly be the product to go for. Aside from improving speed, Xtra-PC enhances your computer's feeling by providing added storage space.

This doesn't work for everyone, though. If you look closely, the Linux operating system is slightly different from mac or windows OS and could be a bit hard for someone used to get used to the new interface.

Generally speaking, Extra-PC is ideal for people who want to use old computers with relatively old operating systems and those who stopped using computers due to viruses and malware. You have to ensure that the computer has a USB port for the Xtra-PC device to work well, though.

If your computer lacks this port, you can contact the product's manufacturer and get access to an online version that works pretty well. While you can use Xtra-PC on almost any computer, this device will require you to have a good internet browser and a stable internet connection. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

What Programs Can I Add To Xtra-PC?

One of the unsung perks that come with PC Xtra is its compatibility with different programs and its ability to be customized.

You can tailor it to work well with your favorite programs and apps that include the following:

O pen office

Photoshop

Netflix and other video streaming apps

Games

iHeartRadio

Chrome, Firefox, and other web browsers

Antivirus software

Is Xtra-PC Compatible With Any Computer?

While the Xtra-PC manufacturer claims that it works with almost any type of computer, you have to check the system requirements and ascertain that it is compatible with your PC.

Aside from checking that it is compatible with Xtra-PC's technical specifications, the computer should have a BIOS that gives you access to the computer and lets it work with a USB port. Since the device operates from a flash drive port, you need to make sure to launch the program from that port.

Where to Buy Xtra-PC And Pricing

Xtra-PC manufacturers make three products: The Xtra-PC Turbo 16, Xtra-PC Turbo 32, and Xtra-PC Turbo Pro.

The Turbo 16

The Turbo 16 offers incredible speed for surfing the web, watching videos, downloading files, and video gaming. It has a favorable size that makes it ideal for laptops, desktops and has 16 GB of storage.

The Turbo 32

The Turbo 32 comes with all the features available in the Turbo 16 coupled with added speed and capacity. It is compatible with laptops and desktops and comes with 32 GB of storage, making it twice as fast as the Xtra-PC Turbo 16.

The Xtra Pc Pro

Xtra-PC Turbo Pro gives you added speed, a colossal storage capacity of 64 GB, and FileRez software that is easy to use. With 64GB of storage, the pro version provides all the storage space you need for photos, files, music, and large videos. Additionally, the FileRez software makes it incredibly easy to restore lost files, photos, and videos, so you won't have to worry about losing the files for good.

Without a doubt, the three versions are priced differently as follows:

Xtra-PC Turbo 16 (16 GB): $34.99

Xtra-PC Turbo 32 (32 GB): $59.88

Xtra-PC Pro (64 GB): $79.88

Typically, shipping takes a month or less, depending on your location. It takes two business days to ship within the United States and seven business days to ship to Canada. Overseas addresses take two to four weeks. Visit the official website here to find a discounted price!

Where To Buy Xtra-PC

The internet is marred with dozens of online scammers that purport to be legitimately selling PC Xtra.

While Amazon is a reputable online store, the downside of this platform is that it lets third-party sellers focus more on the site than on the product. While you can get it at a slightly lesser price than that on the official website, you wouldn't want to get a product that someone else has used.

Aside from having a broad range of products, good warranty, fast shipping, good customer care, and multiple payment methods, the official Xtra-PC website also offers discounts for consumers buying in bulk. Again, all purchases from the website come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren't satisfied with the product, you can ship it back to the company and request a full refund within 30 days from the date the product ships to your home. However, the company will require that the product is in good and like-new condition in the original packaging. Click here to discover the current discount!

Xtra-PC Review: Final Thoughts

Nothing beats productivity more than having a blazing fast computer with an efficient, easy to use interface, performance, and storage.

Working with an old, slow Windows PC can be incredibly frustrating. The additional time it takes for a PC to boot menu, buffer, or launch a program can turn minutes into decades.

And while the boot speed can be attributed to your ISP's settings, it can also happen because your computer is old. Thankfully, Xtra-PC can work with both macOS and Windows 10 Operating System without aggravating your system performance further.

It's nearly impossible to use Xtra-PC without seeing an incredible boost in system performance. If you've been having issues with your computer and you're not ready to buy a new computer, don't hesitate to get one Xtra-PC device for yourself.

Contact Info

The GiddyUp Group

16 N. Oak St.

Ventura, CA 93001

USA

Homepage: https://getxtra-pc.io/

Contact: support@giddyup.io

About

Rick Finn is a blogger from a bigger enthusiastic team which loves to review products based on personal research. His contact E-Mail is rfinn-revs@gmail.com. Feel free to contact him every time you like.

Disclosure by content creator

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy.

Any purchase done from this story is done on your own risk. Consult an expert advisor / health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase done from this link is subject to final terms and conditions of the website that is selling the product. The content on this release does not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. Contact the vendor of the product directly.





This news has been published for the above source. Blogger Rick Finn [ID=16473]

KISS PR PRODUCT REVIEWER COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to the Federal Trade Commission's guidance of the public in conducting its affairs in conformity with legal requirements comprised in 16 C.F.R. § 255 et seq. on the use of endorsements and testimonials in advertising, this Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is provided by KissPR.com LLC and its affiliated entities (hereinafter referred to collectively as “KISS PR”). This disclosure applies to content displayed on all mobile, desktop, and other online versions of KISS PR’s websites and to those of KISS PR’s distribution partners (hereinafter referred to collectively as “the Websites”) and is provided for the purpose of disclosing the nature of the connection between KISS PR and product reviewers, advertisers, sponsors, endorsers, and other third-parties whose advertisements, sponsorships, endorsements, testimonials, opinions, or other product-related or service-related statements or reviews may appear on the Websites (hereinafter referred to as an "Product Reviewer").

This Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is intended to disclose to you that in consideration of payment of monetary and other compensation from a Product Reviewer, as described below, KISS PR sells various advertising, sponsorships, and marketing campaigns that are featured on one or more of the Websites.

There is a financial connection related to some of the products or services mentioned, reviewed, or recommended on the Websites between KISS PR and the Product Reviewer that owns, markets, or sells such product or service. If you decide to purchase a product or service featured on one or more of the Websites, KISS PR will not receive compensation related to that purchase from a Product Reviewer but may receive a one-time fee from the Product Reviewer for posting or distributing the product review on or via the Websites.

Further, KISS PR may post or otherwise promote on the Websites content, including editorial content, which may feature third-party products and services (a "Reviewed Product"). This content may contain weblinks to third-party owned or operated web sites where you can purchase Reviewed Product (“Product Link”). If you click on a Product Link and then purchase a Reviewed Product on the linked web site, KISS PR will not receive compensation from the third-party offering the Reviewed Product (the “Vendor”).

Weblinks on the Websites featuring a Reviewed Product may be added to posts or articles that are not identified on the Websites as comprising or containing paid or sponsored content. In such case, a disclosure statement about the Reviewed Product and the compensation that KISS PR might receive in connection with its purchase by you will be included in such posts or articles. Further, third-party advertisements may be posted on the Websites. Each time you click on such an advertisement, KISS PR may receive compensation from the third-party advertiser, even if you do not purchase any product or service from that third-party.

KISS PR will, subject to the disclaimer of liability set forth below, endeavor to ensure that product or service endorsements appearing in the Websites or in posts or articles distributed via the Websites reflect the honest opinions, findings, beliefs, or experiences of the Product Reviewer as they relate to such product or service. If you have any complaint, concern, or question relating to the content of any such post or article, including alleged infringement of any intellectual property rights, you should address your complaint, concern, or question directly to the Product Reviewer or the Vendor.

NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES ; NON-RELIANCE . EXCEPT FOR ANY EXPRESS REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES CONTAINED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT, NEITHER KISS PR NOR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF HAS MADE OR MAKES ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EITHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, WHETHER ARISING BY LAW, COURSE OF DEALING, COURSE OF PERFORMANCE, USAGE, TRADE, OR OTHERWISE, ALL OF WHICH ARE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED, AND YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE NOT RELIED UPON ANY REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY MADE BY KISS PR OR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF, EXCEPT AS SPECIFICALLY PROVIDED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT.

DISCLAIMER OF LIABILITY . IN NO EVENT SHALL KISS PR BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OF OR THE ACCURACY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY ADVERTISEMENT, SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, TESTIMONIAL, OPINION, OR OTHER PRODUCT-RELATED OR SERVICE-RELATED STATEMENT OR REVIEW APPEARING IN THE WEBSITES OR IN ANY POST OR ARTICLE DISTRIBUTED VIA THE WEBSITES.

© 2021 KissPR.com LLC



Media Contact Website: [KISS PR Brand Story PressWire] - Email: Media@kisspr.com







Attachment