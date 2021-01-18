On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 11 January to 15 January 2021:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|14,820
|159.76
|2.367.601
| 11 January 2021
12 January 2021
13 January 2021
14 January 2021
15 January 2021
| 500
300
300
400
400
| 188.60
188.92
187.58
188.00
185.48
| 94,300
56,676
56,274
75,200
74,192
|Accumulated under the programme
|16,720
|2,724,243
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 11 January 2021– 15 January 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 16,720 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.215% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
