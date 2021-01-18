On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 11 January to 15 January 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 14,820 159.76 2.367.601 11 January 2021

12 January 2021

13 January 2021

14 January 2021

15 January 2021 500

300

300

400

400 188.60

188.92

187.58

188.00

185.48 94,300

56,676

56,274

75,200

74,192 Accumulated under the programme 16,720 2,724,243

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 11 January 2021– 15 January 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 16,720 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.215% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

