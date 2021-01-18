Chantilly, VA, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) announces the recent promotion of Bryant Phillips to HOA division director.

Mr. Phillips possesses a vast and diverse knowledge of association management in large scale homeowners’ associations, developing communities, and condominiums. Prior to his property management experience, Mr. Phillips spent 15 years in the hospitality industry. He joined CMC in 2015, at which time he managed a 1,000+ unit HOA community and a 19-story luxury high rise condominium community and master association in Northern Virginia. In both roles, Mr. Phillips oversaw daily operations, managed state-of-the-art amenities, led teams in maintaining the properties to the highest standards, and guaranteed that association rules and regulations were followed. In his new role as HOA division director, Mr. Phillips will continue to ensure that the highest levels of service are being provided to clients.

Mr. Phillips also brings with him an exemplary background in industry volunteerism. For the past five years, he has served as the co-chair of CMC’s Community Associations Institute expo planning committee. Since 2016, he has chaired the Associa Cares charity vendor fair, helping to raise money for those affected by man-made and natural disasters.

“Bryant is proactive, solution-driven, and customer service-oriented, all of which has made him an extremely valued team member since he joined the CMC family,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, PCAM®, CMC president. “His experience and commitment to unparalleled client support significantly benefit the associations and residents that we serve every day. We are excited to see Bryant embrace new responsibilities in this director role.”

