VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Jill Neff has joined the Company as Corporate Secretary.



Ms. Neff has over 16 years of corporate secretarial, corporate governance and securities regulatory experience, 12 of those years specifically with public companies in the mining industry. Most recently, Ms. Neff served as Corporate Secretary of Sierra Metals Inc., a position which she held since 2013. Prior to that, she was Corporate Secretary for a number of other publicly listed companies, including WPC Resources Inc. (now Blue Star Gold Corp.) and TTM Resources Inc. Ms. Neff completed the Paralegal Diploma Program at Capilano University in 2004 and began her career as a Securities Paralegal in national law firms including Borden Ladner Gervais LLP and Goodmans LLP.

"We are very pleased that Jill has joined MAG." said George Paspalas, President and CEO. "Jill brings excellent relevant corporate secretarial experience to us, which will be instrumental as we continue to add value for our shareholders and continually improve our corporate governance."

About MAG Silver Corp. ( www.magsilver.com )

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG: TSX / NYSE A) is a Canadian development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%). Juanicipio is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp and the Joint Venture is currently constructing and developing the surface and underground infrastructure on the property to support a 4,000 tonnes per day mining operation. Initial underground production was achieved in Q3-2020. As well, MAG has an expanded exploration program in place, targeting multiple highly prospective targets both at the Juanicipio Joint Venture and at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in project in Utah.

