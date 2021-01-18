CITY OF LAKE MACQUARIE, Australia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John E. McLennan, Ph.D., who has been researching violin acoustics using experimental methods for 30 years, dispels the mystery surrounding the sound post of the violin in his book titled “The Sound Post in the Violin” (published by Balboa Press AU).

In six papers, he explores why the violin is such an important musical instrument as well as the sound post’s function in maximizing the monopole action of the violin’s body, which radiates the sound, instead of restricting this to the top plate as with earlier bowed string instruments. “The Literature Review” of this book was written in 2000 and covered published work up to that date. The other content in the book covers work done after 2010.

“The sound post is a 6 mm diameter shaft of spruce placed between the top and the back behind the treble bridge foot to support the bridge and permit the body to act like a pulsating sphere. This allows the violin to radiate sound in all directions. The history of the sound post is discussed in this book and new data is described how its position affects the stiffness of the body at the treble bridge foot,” McLennan says.”

“The Sound Post in the Violin” which was written from 1996 to 2015, attempts to quantify the function of the sound post and remove the mystery that has surrounded it from the beginning. For more details about this book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/805472-the-sound-post-in-the-violin

About the Author

John E. McLennan, Ph.D., has been researching violin acoustics for 30 years using experimental methods. He is an accomplished engineer, skilled violin craftsman and an independent researcher. He graduated with a Master of Science from UNSW (1964) and with a doctorate in violin acoustics from UNSW (2008).

