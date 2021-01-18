SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a cancer survivor who has experienced the devastating effects of cancer, Dr. Bruce Howe made it his mission to research the subject of inflammation and the reason he has written “Body on Fire: 6 Proven Steps To Extinguish Inflammation” (published by Balboa Press) is a book that provides a simple solution to conquer inflammation, the underlying cause of the majority of the disease today.

In the chapters ahead, readers will learn what inflammation is, the reason that it is an epidemic, its impact on health and its role in many diseases. Most importantly, they will learn how they can make lifestyle changes to extinguish the inflammatory fire. Readers also learn about real people who have successfully treated numerous health conditions by adopting the Extinguish the Flame Program strategies. These stories are based on Dr. Howe’s own patients and the patients of other health-care practitioners.

“We are bombarded with quick fix solutions for health related disorders every day. There is a pill to treat nearly every disease. People are looking for ways to live healthier and longer without the side effects associated with the myriad of drugs. This book offers such a solution,” Howe says.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Howe answers “Every small change a person can makes in the Extinguish the Flame Program can make a difference in not only how they feel today, but how long and how well they will live going forward.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/810388-body-on-fire

“Body on Fire: 6 Proven Steps To Extinguish Inflammation”

By Bruce Howe DC, CCN

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 180 pages | ISBN 9781982255732

Softcover | 6x 9in | 180 pages | ISBN 9781982255718

E-Book | 180 pages | ISBN 9781982255725

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Bruce Howe DC, CCN is a results oriented health care professional with over 38 years of demonstrated success encompassing private practice, research and product development, building and growing three highly successful businesses in nutrition, professional speaker, lecturer and author. He has undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota and is a graduate of Northwestern University Health Science where he graduated with a doctorate degree in chiropractic. He is a Board Certified Clinical Nutritionist (CCN), and holds two nutritional patents and has two patent pending. He has been a consultant to numerous nutritional companies regarding formulations and product development. He is currently the owner and co-founder of Nutragen Health Innovations. Dr. Howe resides in Solana Beach, California with his wife and two sons.

