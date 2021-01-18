New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for Geosynthetics is predicted to generate revenue of USD 22.11 Billion by the year 2027. Geosynthetics are mainly polymeric products, widely used in applications of construction and geotechnical engineering. They comprise of high-density polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyester. Geosynthetics are also crucial to several environmental, geotechnical, and hydraulic applications for being extremely durable, economical, and versatile materials. These materials can be integrated for serving as separators, reinforcements, barriers against gases and liquids, drainage facilitators, and filters. Moreover, it exhibits numerous outstanding physical properties, including strength, durability, and stiffness. Additionally, geosynthetics retain their exclusive properties even after being exposed to extreme cold temperatures or environmental conditions. They provide stability as well as strength to the underlying railway grounds and roads.
Rising acceptance of geosynthetics in several applications is promoting the overall industry’s growth. Various emerging countries are investing heavily in environmental and infrastructural projects, fueling market’s growth. Rising applications in wastewater treatment, regulatory support in the improvement of municipal facilities, and several projects undertaken by governments are other factors influencing the industry’s growth. Geosynthetics are highly preferred in landfill and filtration. The continuously surging demand for geosynthetics for dumping industrial, ordinary, and hazardous wastes safely is further propelling the sector’s growth.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3111
Due to massive outbreak of COVID-19, production shutdowns and supply chain disruptions have resulted in a severe downturn for the overall transportation industry, which is a prominent consumer of geosynthetics, negatively impacting the geosynthetic sales. While the industry is expecting things to return to normal state before the end of the year 2020, negative shock in demand caused by the COVID crisis is anticipated to last.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Buy Your Copy Now (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3111
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Geosynthetics Market on the basis of type, function, end-use industry, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Click on the link to read key highlights of the report and look at projected trends for years to come: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/geosynthetics-market
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Agricultural Biostimulants Market Analysis By Type (Acid-based, Extract-based, Others), By Application (Soil, Foliar, Seed and Others) And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026
Potash Fertilizers Market Share, Size & Analysis, By Product Type (Potassium Chloride, Potassium Nitrate, Sulfate of Potash), By Mode of Application (Foliar, Broadcasting, Fertigation), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses), 2017-2027
Seed Treatment Market Size, Share & Demand, By Type (Chemical Seed Treatment, Biological Seed Treatment), By Crop Type, By Application Technique, By Function And By Region, Forecasts To 2027
Biopesticides Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Bioherbicides, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides), By Crop Type, By Mode of Application, By Source, By Formulation, And By Region, Forecasts To 2027
Phosphate Fertilizer Market Demand, Share & Outlook, By Product Type (Superphosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate, Diammonium Phosphate), By Application, By Distribution Channel And By Region, Forecasts To 2027
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us:
John Watson
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Read Full Press Release@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-geosynthetics-market
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: