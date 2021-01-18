This new maintenance service contract for 280 cars will be completely delivered within one year and further illustrates BST’s full capacity

Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation announced today that its Chinese joint venture, Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation Ltd. (BST), has been awarded a contract with China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (CHINA RAILWAY) to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars (32 trains), which BST manufactured for China’s evolving high-speed rail network. The total contract is valued at approximately 1.24 billion CNY ($192 million US, 159 million euro). Bombardier Transportation owns 50 per cent of BST shares, which is consolidated by Bombardier Transportation’s partner CRRC Sifang Rolling Stock Co., Ltd.

“We are delighted to be awarded this maintenance service contract by CHINA RAILWAY. Our China team’s expertise and experience across the portfolio enable us to support our customers with integrated solutions, including designing, manufacturing and maintenance service, and we look forward to contributing further to the development of China’s railway industry and keeping sustainable success in China,” said Jianwei Zhang, President, Bombardier Transportation China.

BST won this contract to provide maintenance service for 280 cars, which includes CRH1A-A, CRH1A, CRH1E and CRH380D, in total 32 trains, for different levels of maintenance. All the maintenance will be completed by the end of 2021. In the last two years, BST has provided maintenance work for more than 1,200 high-speed train cars and has delivered the service with high quality. The award of this new maintenance contract further illustrates both customer’s trust in BST and BST’s full capacity and strong competitiveness to deliver integrated solutions in the high-speed train sector.

Bombardier Transportation in China is the full solution provider across the entire value chain. From vehicles and propulsion to services and design, Bombardier Transportation in China has seven joint ventures, six wholly foreign-owned enterprises, and more than 8,000 employees. Together, the joint ventures have delivered 4,700 railway passenger cars, 580 electric locomotives and over 3,000 metro cars, Monorail, APM and trams to China’s growing rail transit markets. It is a major signalling supplier to the Chinese high-speed network and through its joint ventures, propulsion equipment and signalling systems are utilized in a total of 30 Chinese cities.

Bombardier Transportation’s Services division has around 8,000 employees globally, and a footprint varying by geography, based on different market characteristics. In 2020, Services had over 420 projects across 34 countries. In addition, our Services function has leveraged an effective value proposition, continuously delivering sales growth and high profitability, with over 190 new contracts signed in 2020.

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry's broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

With over 52,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

