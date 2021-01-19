Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global HVAC filters market is expected to reach a market size of USD 7.89 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.2%, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High growth of the market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of allergies, headaches, asthma, and chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases caused by polluted air. Rising need to improve energy efficiency of HVAC systems and reduce energy bills is another key factor driving high demand for HVAC filters.
Availability of smart connected devices and rise in number of residential construction projects with smart home technology has been resulting in rapidly inclining demand for HVAC systems. Ease of use, reliability, and security is also supporting use of the smart technology in homes. Availability of artificial intelligence assistants such as Alexa and Siri has also led to increased adoption of smart home technologies such as HVAC systems, which is contributing growth of the overall HVAC filters market.
Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Camfil, 3M Company, Mann+Hummel, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Donaldson Company, Filtration Group Corporation, Sogefi Group, and Freudenberg Group
Emergen Research has segmented the global HVAC filters market in terms of technology, material, end-use, and region:
