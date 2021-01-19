Los Angeles, USA, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market Expected To Rise By A CAGR Of 4.4% By 2025

The steady growth of the Implantable Cardiac monitors (ICM) market size over the period of next five years can be attributed to an increase in the incidence rate of cardiological conditions and escalating preferences for subcutaneous insertable cardiac devices.

DelveInsight’s Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast -2025 provides the current and forecast market of the Implantable Cardiac Monitors devices and comprises of market trends and key competitors of implantable cardiac monitors devices.

Key Highlights of Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market report:

According to the estimates, the highest contribution in the market size of Implantable Cardiac monitors is from the United States (~89%), followed by Japan among the seven major markets.

followed by Japan among the seven major markets. Medtronic with its four ICM products is one of the market leaders in the arena. More recently, LINQ 2 cardiac monitor has received approval in Europe during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2020. Thereby, indicating the strong foothold of Medtronic in the market of ICM.

with its four ICM products is one of the market leaders in the arena. More recently, LINQ 2 cardiac monitor has received approval in Europe during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2020. Thereby, indicating the strong foothold of Medtronic in the market of ICM. In June 2020 LUX-Dx an insertable cardiac monitor by Boston Scientific has been approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is the first ICM device with remote programming paired with dual-stage arrhythmia detection algorithm. These devices are expected to grow the market.

has been approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is the first ICM device with remote programming paired with dual-stage arrhythmia detection algorithm. These devices are expected to grow the market. On May 20, 2020, Biotronik another leader in cardiac rhythm management had announced its new alliance with Acutus Medical to develop products of electrophysiology to treat cardiac arrhythmias across Europe and Asia. The high CAGR of the market is attributed to such alliances due to which market will have new products in the future.

another leader in cardiac rhythm management had announced its new alliance with to develop products of electrophysiology to treat cardiac arrhythmias across Europe and Asia. The high CAGR of the market is attributed to such alliances due to which market will have new products in the future. The report also provides the estimated patient pool population in the 7MM. A total of 17,502,310 patients were eligible for ICM Device in 2017, this number is anticipated to increase by 2025.





Implantable Cardiac Monitors (ICM), also known as implantable loop recorders, are electrocardiographic monitoring devices that are inserted in the body and provide a continuous long-term option for arrhythmia detection. Patients suffering from depression, epilepsy, cardiac arrhythmia, recurrent palpitations, unexplained syncope, or stroke need cardiac monitoring for diagnostic estimation. The traditional 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) offers only seconds of monitoring, which is often not enough and requires further monitoring.

The Abbott’s Confirm Rx insertable cardiac monitor has been approved in the United States by the FDA for monitoring patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmias and has also received the CE Mark Clearance (for European region) to help patients get themselves correctly diagnosed with difficult-to-detect cardiac arrhythmias and atrial fibrillation. The market for Implantable Cardiac Monitors is driven by increasing incidence of cardiological conditions and increasing demand for innovative devices that have further promoted the development of small-sized devices in the market. Along with this, the technological advancements in ICM domain and escalating preferences for subcutaneous insertable cardiac devices are factors responsible for the growth of the Implantable Cardiac Monitors market size at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Implantable Cardiac Monitors across the world.

Key Companies working in Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific

Biotronic SE & Co. KG

Medtronic

Angel Medical Systems Inc.

Edwards Lifescience Corporation

LivaNova PLC

General Electric Company

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Table of Content

1 Implantable Cardiac Monitors: Background and Overview 2 Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices: Company Profiles



Company Overview Product Portfolio Product description Regulatory Milestones Research and Development Product Development Activities

3 Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices: Competitive Analysis



4 Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices: Eligible Patient Pool Analysis



Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices 7MM (2018–2026) Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices US (2018–2026) Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices UK (2018–2026) Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices Germany (2018–2026) Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices Spain (2018–2026) Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices Italy (2018–2026) Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices France (2018–2026) Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices Japan (2018–2026)

5 Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices: Market Analysis



Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices 7MM (2018–2026) Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices US (2018–2026) Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices UK (2018–2026) Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices Germany (2018–2026) Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices Spain (2018–2026) Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices Italy (2018–2026) Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices France (2018–2026) Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices Japan (2018–2026)

6 Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices: Market Dynamics



Market Drivers Market Barriers

7 Implantable Cardiac Monitors Devices: PEST Analysis

The report provides valuable insight for clients venturing into the Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market and acts as a source of guidance for taking strategic business decisions in the field of Implantable Cardiac Monitors by providing an in-depth analysis of the market as well as competitors active in this space, it provides a birds-eye view of the factors contributing to market growth along with the gaps and barriers in the Implantable Cardiac Monitor market. The report not only covers a detailed overview of the market containing historical and forecasted market size in 7MM but will also help clients to understand the trends shaping and driving the global Implantable Cardiac Monitor market.

This report has been prepared by DelveInsight’s analysts after a thorough secondary and primary research into the implantable cardiac monitor devices market. Analysis and estimations are done by taking into consideration the share of topmost companies and industry expert viewpoints of Implantable Cardiac Monitors.

