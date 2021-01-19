New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Indoor Air Purification market is predicted to be worth USD 37.94 Billion by the year 2027. The industry’s growth is expected to be fueled by rising incidences of different infectious pathogens and growing level of pollution in various urban areas. Other several factors propelling the industry’s growth include improving working standards, enhancing health literacy, and increasing disposable earnings. Elevating need for introducing equipment that facilitates air pollution control has led to the surging demand for a wide range of air purifiers in several emerging regions. Rising understanding regarding health is another factor making an impact to the market’s growth.

Growing awareness about managing emissions, strict regulations in environmental conservation, and rising globalization have contributed to the development of the U.S. market during the estimated timeline.

Outbreak of the novel coronavirus has created a major concern globally pertaining to the severe contagious diseases. To combat the pandemic, many commercial sectors have incorporated different technologies, potentially mitigating the virus spread. Several manufacturers of consumer electronics & appliances have invested heavily in R&D, finding different electronics products for killing harmful viruses and bacteria present in the airflow, designed for both commercial and household purposes. Several companies have come up with different product line-ups, claiming to remove or kill the novel coronavirus.

However, manufacturing industries have experienced a downturn due to imposition of lockdowns. Industries are expected to hit their peak around Q3 upon resuming distribution chains and production facility.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The sub-segment of fume and smoke collectors accounted for a significant share in the industry, owing to the product’s wide application in removing dry and wet vapors, gases, dust, and smoke from the indoor air.

HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestance) technology aids in eliminating at least 99.9% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria, and several other airborne particles with 0.3 microns size, ensuring safe,, and clean air in the room. It is crucial in hospitals for keeping patients safe, not allowing them to come in contact with outside particles or contagious.

The residential sector has been projected to occupy a 10.6% CAGR during the estimated time frame. Owing to increasing level of pollution, rising urbanization and population, especially in developing nations, the industry’s growth has been encouraged.

Asia Pacific has been leading the market with a CAGR of 11.5% due to the rising urbanization and population. Additionally, the region’s residential sector controlled 22.4% of the overall global market share in the year 2019, owing to the high use of different smart purifiers.

Leading companies include Aprilaire, 3M Purification Inc., Abatement Technologies, Inc., AllerAir Industries Inc., Blueair, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Clarcor, Inc., MANN+HUMMEL GmbH, Daikin Industries, Ltd., and Sharp Corporation.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Indoor Air Purification market on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fume & smoke collectors

Fire & emergency exhaust

Dust collectors & vacuums

Mist eliminators

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrostatic precipitators

Ionic filters

High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestance (HEPA)

Activated carbon

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Rest of MEA

