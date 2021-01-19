New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ultra-high performance concrete market is expected to reach USD 642.0 Million by the year 2027, displaying a steady CAGR of 7.9%. Ultra-high performance concrete (UHPC) is an advanced concrete material with highly viable properties, such as 120 MPa of compressive strength, extended durability, and high tensile ductility standards. The formulation of UHPC comprises Portland cement, quartz silica flour, fine sand, limestone, reactive powders, superplasticizers, added cementitious materials, and water. The material offers a smooth and aesthetic appearance and enhances the overall sustainability and strength of buildings and structures. Other advantages offered by the material are better visual appeal, impermeability against abrasion, high resistance to corrosion, and low maintenance costs.
The global ultra-high performance concrete market has gained rapid traction over recent years, owing to various factors favorable for market growth. The most significant factors propelling the global market growth are the thriving buildings & construction industry worldwide, government initiatives towards civil infrastructure development (mainly in developing nations), and the consistently growing demand for ultra-high performance concrete due to its excellent properties. UHPC finds extensive usage in construction activities as a structural precast element, façade, and column. The material also finds significant application in the machinery industry to produce various integrated machine parts. Hence, such factors are likely to fuel the global market growth significantly. Other factors accountable for global ultra-high performance concrete market growth are fast-paced urbanization, escalating demand for higher aesthetic value of residential and commercial buildings, increasing building renovation activities, growing purchasing power of consumers, and improved living standards.
Key findings of the report:
For the purpose of this report, the global ultra-high performance concrete market is segmented on the basis of product type, application range, distribution channel, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Application Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
