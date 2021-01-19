Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global membrane bioreactor market is expected to reach a market size of USD 4.99 Billion growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This projected rapid growth can be attributed to increasing activities related to recycling of contaminated water discharged during manufacturing processes in various industries. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development activities to make advanced wastewater treatment plants more energy-efficient and cost-effective for adoption across industries.

Rising need for better-quality treated water has resulted in increased utilization of ultra-filtration membranes, which is boosting demand for membrane bioreactors globally. Stringent government regulations regarding degradation of the environment has also been resulting in increased utilization of membrane bioreactors, as they consist of a biological reactor. Moreover, industries are increasingly utilizing membrane bioreactors as these are more eco-friendly and help in the recycling of large amounts of water used in manufacturing and other processes.

Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Toray Industries, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies S.A., SUEZ, Kubota, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Koch Separation Solutions, Huber Technology, Parkson Corporation, and Alfa Laval

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2019, SUEZ announced investment of EUR 30 Million to expand its global center for ultrafiltration membrane manufacturing in Oroszlány, Hungary, in view of the increased global demand for membrane technologies which are utilized in the water sector.

The submerged membrane bioreactor segment accounted for the largest market share of 57.7% in 2019. Submerged anaerobic membrane bioreactors are increasingly being used for recycling across industries such as oil & gas, textile, mining, food & beverage, pulp & paper, and power generation. Expansion of manufacturing facilities and increasing production capacity and output are among some other key factors boosting demand for membrane bioreactors for use in the treatment of industrial wastewater.

The hollow fiber segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Hollow fiber membranes have a high packing density and are more flexible than other filtration configurations, which is resulting in increasing adoption in municipal water treatment applications.

The municipal wastewater treatment segment accounted for the largest revenue share contribution to the global membrane bioreactor market in 2019. Increasing global population and decline in freshwater resources in developing economies are key factors driving increasing utilization of membrane bioreactors across municipal corporations in developing economies to ensure clean water demand and supply is met.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Declining freshwater resources and increasing contamination of local water bodies through waste discharge in developing economies is boosting need for and adoption of membrane bioreactors in countries in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global membrane bioreactor market on the basis of system configuration, membrane type, application, and region:

System Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) External Submerged

Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Flat Sheet Hollow Fiber Multi-tubular



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Industrial Wastewater Treatment Municipal Wastewater Treatment



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



