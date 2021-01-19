Yerevan, Armenia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renderforest is proud to announce its debut into the graphic design industry with the launch of Renderforest Graphic Design Software, a new resource for the company’s 10 million users of its best-in-class video maker that offers thousands of templates, a user-friendly website builder, logo maker, and mockup editor. The two services will complement each other, with the new graphic design software providing an innovative platform for entrepreneurs and marketers to create dynamic promotional materials for all their branding needs. The launch coincides with the company’s 5-year anniversary and major milestone of 30 million projects created on its platform.

With Renderforest Graphic Design Software, users can create high-quality visuals with minimal time and effort, simply by selecting a design, customizing it, and downloading the file in various formats and sizes. Users are able to easily manage all their visual assets, as well as design, edit, resize, and redesign images. The software is ideal for developing visually-appealing presentation decks, posters, flyers, business cards, brochures, tickets, invitations, social media graphics, album covers, reports, and any other promotional needs. The site’s integrated design format puts everything at the user’s fingertips, including professional stock images, fonts, design layouts, and other tools – all utilized with a simple drag-and-drop process.

A unique feature of the software is the ability to resize designs for every leading social media platform, allowing users to automatically update a design they’ve created for Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. Another innovative feature is Renderforest’s “try another design” option, a time-saving functionality that allows users to create similar designs for other marketing needs with consistent styling and visual details.

Renderforest founder Narek Safaryan is confident the software and its cutting-edge features will be helpful for a variety of industries as they look to simplify and streamline their creative assets process.

“The vision for Renderforest has always been to help businesses save both time and resources on branding, and make the future of branding much simpler and more collaborative – opening it up to literally anyone,” said Safaryan.

The Renderforest Graphic Design Software is a complementary addition to all subscription plans at no cost. However, only Lite, Amateur, Pro, and Agency plans have access to Premium quality designs. Regular pricing starts at $ 6.99 per month for the entire platform, including the rest of the tools, making it an affordable option for small startups as well as larger, established companies. Additional information is available online, at renderforest.com/graphics.

Renderforest is an all-in-one branding platform offering users the best online branding tools to create high-quality videos, logos, mockups, graphic designs, and websites with minimal time and effort. Users can start with an online logo maker, give a photorealistic look to their products through the mockup maker, create professional videos and animations, make stunning graphics online and finally develop a creative website for their projects.

