HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 19 January 2021 at 9:00 a.m.



HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO

Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Saarelainen, Marko

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj

LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629_20210118210039_2

Transaction date: 2021-01-18

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 472 Unit price: 4.55 EUR

(2): Volume: 189 Unit price: 4.55 EUR

(3): Volume: 141 Unit price: 4.55 EUR

(4): Volume: 48 Unit price: 4.55 EUR

(5): Volume: 639 Unit price: 4.55 EUR

(6): Volume: 306 Unit price: 4.55 EUR

(7): Volume: 189 Unit price: 4.55 EUR

(8): Volume: 164 Unit price: 4.55 EUR

(9): Volume: 73 Unit price: 4.56 EUR

(10): Volume: 217 Unit price: 4.56 EUR

(11): Volume: 177 Unit price: 4.55 EUR

(12): Volume: 25 Unit price: 4.55 EUR

(13): Volume: 459 Unit price: 4.59 EUR

(14): Volume: 686 Unit price: 4.58 EUR

(15): Volume: 1,496 Unit price: 4.58 EUR

(16): Volume: 283 Unit price: 4.57 EUR

(17): Volume: 390 Unit price: 4.56 EUR

(18): Volume: 749 Unit price: 4.59 EUR

(19): Volume: 227 Unit price: 4.58 EUR

(20): Volume: 410 Unit price: 4.58 EUR

(21): Volume: 124 Unit price: 4.58 EUR

(22): Volume: 358 Unit price: 4.58 EUR

(23): Volume: 418 Unit price: 4.58 EUR

(24): Volume: 150 Unit price: 4.57 EUR

(25): Volume: 144 Unit price: 4.6 EUR

(26): Volume: 144 Unit price: 4.6 EUR

(27): Volume: 406 Unit price: 4.6 EUR

(28): Volume: 15 Unit price: 4.57 EUR

(29): Volume: 225 Unit price: 4.6 EUR

(30): Volume: 1,705 Unit price: 4.6 EUR

(31): Volume: 65 Unit price: 4.6 EUR

(32): Volume: 244 Unit price: 4.6 EUR

(33): Volume: 51 Unit price: 4.6 EUR

(34): Volume: 278 Unit price: 4.61 EUR

(35): Volume: 333 Unit price: 4.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(35): Volume: 12,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.57985 EUR



HONKARAKENNE OYJ





FURTHER INFORMATION:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or

Leena Aalto, Vice President, Finance - CFO, tel. +358 40 769 4590, leena.aalto@honka.com





Under its Honka® brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made in Finland, the companys’s own factory is located in Karstula, Finland. In 2019, the Honkarakenne Group had net sales of MEUR 47.5, of which exports accounted for 34%. www.honka.com







