PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces that it plans to publicly file a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) today in relation to a proposed initial public offering of ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”) in the United States (the “ADS Offering”) and proposed Nasdaq listing in connection therewith. All securities to be sold in the ADS Offering will be offered by Biophytis. The number of securities, including the ratio of ordinary shares to ADS, and the price range of the securities to be sold in the ADS Offering have not yet been determined.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19.

The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's common shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825).

