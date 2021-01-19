Participation notification by Blackrock Inc.
Brussels, 19 January 2021, 08:30 CET - According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the move:
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|January 13, 2021
|2.80%
|0.18%
|2.98%
The latest notification, dated January 14, 2021, contains the following information:
Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.
Solvay S.A.
Brussels, BELGIUM
