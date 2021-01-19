Los Angeles, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility is proud to announce a new laboratory location in Fort Worth, Texas. With Ovation’s acquisition of its Texas Reproductive Center IVF lab, Fort Worth Fertility joins a growing list of physician practices choosing to partner with Ovation Fertility to help patients become parents.

The addition of Ovation Fertility Fort Worth adds another large city market to the national company’s existing set of Texas IVF and andrology labs, located in Austin, San Antonio, New Braunfels and Corpus Christi. The partnership also supports Ovation Fertility’s physicians in their quest to collaborate in the field of reproductive medicine, with the addition of not only an expert scientific team but the clinical expertise of Fort Worth Fertility’s Robert Kaufmann, MD, HCLD, and Biren Patel, MD, as Ovation partner physicians.

“The acquisition of Ovation Fertility Fort Worth expands Ovation’s national footprint to include 10 high-performing IVF labs, with three in Texas along the I-35 corridor from North to South Central Texas,” says Nate Snyder, Ovation’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “We are excited to partner with Fort Worth Fertility, which is one of the largest IVF practices in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Dr. Kaufmann and Dr. Patel have outstanding success rates, and their commitment to collaborative research and innovation in fertility care will make them great partners to our expanding network of physicians.”

Fort Worth Fertility is widely respected in the field of IVF, both in the United States and internationally. The practice is well-known as a trusted source for fertility care for the global LGBTQ+ community, thanks to its reputation for compassionate, inclusive fertility care and excellent outcomes. The laboratory will be led by Tonya Ferguson, PhD, HCLD, who is joining the Ovation team as a lab director.

“Our goal is always to provide patients with the best care possible,” says Dr. Kaufmann of Fort Worth Fertility. “Partnering with Ovation complements our already outstanding clinical and lab team. Ovation’s network of doctors, embryologists and lab staff will further improve our patients’ quality of care and success.”

Since its founding in 2009, the Fort Worth IVF lab has performed more than 7,000 IVF cycles, consistently maintaining the highest standards in reproductive medicine. In addition to IVF, the lab offers advanced services including preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), trophectoderm biopsy, donor egg and surrogacy, and cryopreservation of eggs, sperm and embryos.

About Ovation Fertility

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation’s IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation’s vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

About Fort Worth Fertility

Fort Worth Fertility is a global leader in fertility treatment, located in the heart of Fort Worth, Texas. Led by board-certified physician Robert. A. Kaufmann, MD, HCLD, Fort Worth Fertility provides patient-centered care with success rates aligned with national averages. Dr. Kaufmann and the practice’s dedicated support team offer tailored treatment options, ranging from intra-uterine insemination (IUI) to IVF and third-party reproduction services. Learn more about Fort Worth Fertility at fwivf.com or Facebook.

