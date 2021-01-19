LONDON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, digital asset management (DAM) technology provider Widen , has announced that premium makeup and cosmetic brand By Terry , has selected Widen for the provision of a DAM solution. The partnership will see By Terry implement Widen’s DAM software, the Widen Collective® , to accelerate and expand the digital reach of the cosmetic brand. By Terry’s strategic move to digitally transform its technology and processes is well-timed with the estimated market growth which is expected to exceed US$80.5 billion by 2024 .



Paris-headquartered By Terry, produces award-winning luxury makeup, skincare, and fragrances. Founded by Terry de Gunzburg, By Terry’s award-winning products infuse skincare ingredients in luxury makeup formulas to perfect the complexion. Powerful ingredients including rose extract and hyaluronic acid feature in the innovative foundations, powders, lipsticks and mascaras.

Operating across 40 countries, By Terry had been in the market for a DAM solution to accelerate the company’s digital transformation and improve internal organisation processes. Previously, By Terry had been using a local server to manage its digital assets, including pictures, videos, banners, and graphic creations, but this came with drawbacks: difficult to manage and find the right version of an asset, and remote teams were unable to access the local server.

Through Widen’s cloud-based DAM solution, already trusted by more than 700 brands worldwide to manage more than 55 million assets, By Terry’s marketing, creative, and sales teams are now able to:

Store and access the digital content they need to do their job via a single source of truth

Organise content using metadata to enable teams to locate the right asset at the right time

Map the creation of assets from design, through to final approval

Work collaboratively from wherever teams are based, whilst controlling access permissions

Marion Assuied, CEO, By Terry said: “Three years ago, we started the digitalisation of the company. We accelerated By Terry’s presence online through our website, and also via e-retailers, but we also needed to transform the way we were working from new product development and marketing to operations, to empower our team with new tools to accelerate this transformation in line with the expectation of our new partners. Enabling our teams to access the content they need, wherever they are based in the world was also a key factor in our decision making, and we have been impressed by Widen’s easy-to-manage user interface, and the seamless onboarding process.”

Jake Athey, VP of Marketing and Customer Experience at Widen, said: “For brands like By Terry, DAM is a crucial enabler for managing digital content, and empowering teams to locate and deliver the right assets at the right time. In addition to this, our Workflow app digitally tracks proofing and approval of content which can then be added directly into the DAM system once it’s complete, eliminating manual approval workflows and improving the overall efficiency of our customers’ creative processes.”

About BY TERRY

Founded in 2000 by makeup artist Terry de Gunzburg. Globally Represented in over 40 countries by retailers such as Sephora, Douglas, Look fantastic, Cult Beauty. Luxury cosmetics brand BY TERRY is adored for its complexion-perfecting makeup and high-performance formulas. More information about BY TERRY and its products can be found at www.byterry.com

About Widen

Established in 1948, Widen builds high-performing software that empowers organisations to create impactful, measurable, and consistent brand experiences. Its platform spans brand management, marketing resource management, and product information management solutions and has enabled over one million marketers, content creators, and technologists at over 700 global brands to better connect with audiences. Customers include Laura Mercier, Nars, Dermalogica, Shiseido, Clé de Peau Beauté, Energizer, LG Electronics, Dyson, New Balance, Crayola, Hootsuite, YMCA England and Wales, and many more.

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and London, UK, Widen has the highest customer loyalty in the digital asset management (DAM) industry.

For more information, visit www.widen.com or contact widen@babelpr.com .

