Announcement no. 5 2021

Copenhagen – 19 January 2021 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) releases its growth plan "Reboot 2.1" and financial guidance for 2021 and 2022.

Following a board meeting held today, Agillic's Board of Directors announces the following: Agillic is rebooting the Company and will implement "Reboot 2.1" over the coming two years. Agillic has just completed a successful raise of DKK 11.65 million in new capital and welcomed new institutional and private investors. Further, Michael Moesgaard Andersen will join the board.

"Reboot 2.1" is based on our three financial goals: 1) Double-digit percentage growth in ARR subscriptions 2) Positive cash flow from operations and 3) Positive EBITDA. As "Reboot 2.1" is a two-year plan it contains financial goals for 2021 and 2022. Therefore, we release financial guidance for both years.

"Reboot 2.1" is based on internationalisation, scaling, increased number of new partners, extended collaboration with existing ones in the following regions: the Nordics, the UK, the DACH region, and as of 2021 also North America, and Central Eastern Europe. We continue to invest in marketing, sales and customer success to increase direct sales and reduce churn. Further, we continue to develop the Agillic Platform with new, improved and value-adding channels and features for our clients.

Together with Agillic’s strategic partners across geographies, Agillic continues to target digitally mature and data-driven B2C-businesses with a substantial customer base within the following sectors: retail, finance, travel & leisure, NGO & charities and subscription businesses.

Financial guidance 2021 & 2022

DKK million 2021 2022 Revenue 49 - 53 57 - 63 EBITDA -5 to -1 -3 to +3 ARR license 45 - 49 ARR transactions 5 - 7 Total ARR* 50 - 56 65 - 70 Growth rate in total ARR 30-40%

*) The growth rate in ARR license is expected to be higher than in ARR transactions.

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 19 January 2021.

