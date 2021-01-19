ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 15 - 19 JANUARY 2021
In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly – see the attached file and announcement no. 90/2020.
