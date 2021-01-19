Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-bike Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The e-bike market in Europe is poised to grow by 6654.33 th units during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. The report on e-bike market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.



The market is driven by the increasing concern toward health and environment among consumers, rising demand for eco-friendly transportation and continuous reduction in battery costs.



This study identifies the development of technologically advanced and lightweight e-bikes as one of the prime reasons driving the e-bike market in Europe during the next few years. Also, the development of an anti-lock braking system for e-bikes and the flooding of Chinese e-bikes into the European market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The e-bike market in Europe market analysis includes technology segment, product segment and geographical landscapes.



The e-bike market in Europe is segmented as below:



By Technology

Lithium-Ion Battery

Sealed Lead Acid Battery

By Product

Pedelecs

S-Pedelecs

By Geographical Landscapes

Germany

The Netherlands

France

Rest of Europe

The report covers the following areas:

E-bike market in Europe sizing

E-bike market in Europe forecast

E-bike market in Europe industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-bike market in Europe vendors that include Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH & Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, LEADER Ltd., Riese & MAller GmbH, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd..



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Pedelecs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

S-pedelecs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sealed lead acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Platform

Urban e-bikes

Trekking e-bikes

eMTBs

Cargo e-bikes

Others

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accell Group NV

BH BIKES EUROPE SL

Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Georg Fritzmeier GmbH & Co. KG

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Klever Mobility Europe GmbH

LEADER Ltd.

Riese & Muller GmbH

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/336bvj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900