Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-bike Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The e-bike market in Europe is poised to grow by 6654.33 th units during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. The report on e-bike market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The market is driven by the increasing concern toward health and environment among consumers, rising demand for eco-friendly transportation and continuous reduction in battery costs.
This study identifies the development of technologically advanced and lightweight e-bikes as one of the prime reasons driving the e-bike market in Europe during the next few years. Also, the development of an anti-lock braking system for e-bikes and the flooding of Chinese e-bikes into the European market will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The e-bike market in Europe market analysis includes technology segment, product segment and geographical landscapes.
The e-bike market in Europe is segmented as below:
By Technology
By Product
By Geographical Landscapes
The report covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-bike market in Europe vendors that include Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH & Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, LEADER Ltd., Riese & MAller GmbH, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd..
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market Segmentation by Platform
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/336bvj
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
